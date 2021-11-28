College Football Scores, Rankings, Highlights: LSU Sends Orgeron Out a Winner, Conference Title Matches





The final week of the college football regular season was marked by several exciting finishes in ranked-team games. Among them was LSU which knocked off number 15 Texas A&M 27-24 to send coach Ed Orgeron out victorious on Saturday. The Tigers leaped forward with just 20 seconds left when quarterback Max Johnson found Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard score. With the win, the Tigers qualified for the bowl at 6-6. But it won’t be Orgeron who will coach the team if it’s selected for a bowl. Orgeron said Saturday’s game was his last with the team, meaning he will finish his tenure with a 51-20 record over his five-and-a-half-year tenure. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will serve as the team’s interim coach as the program continues its search for Orgeron’s replacement. In other key matchups, Saturday’s action decided the matchups for the Big 12 and Pac-12 title games. No. 7 Oklahoma State’s win over No. 10 Oklahoma coupled with No. 8 Baylor’s win over Texas Tech means the Cowboys and Bears will play for the Big 12 championship next week in Arlington. It will be a rematch of a game Oklahoma State won 24-14 on October 2. As for the Pac-12, No. 11 Oregon enjoyed a solid kickback from its hit loss in Utah last week by knocking out Oregon State. 38-29. The victory for the Ducks leads to a rematch with the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship. The two sides also played in the 2019 title game, with Oregon taking home a 37-15 win. CBS Sports was here every step of the way to keep you up to date with the latest scores, highlights and storylines throughout the day. University football results, schedule: week 13 No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0 — Summary

No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27 — Takeaways, summary

No. 8 Baylor 27, Texas Tech 24 — Summary

Florida 24, Florida State 21 — Summary

No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT) — Takeaways, summary

No. 11 Oregon 38, Oregon State 29 — Summary

No. 12 Michigan State 30, Penn State 27 — Summary

Minnesota 23, No. 14 Wisconsin 13 — Summary

LSU 27, No. 15 Texas A&M 24 — Summary

No. 7 Oklahoma State 37 No. 10 Oklahoma 33 — Takeaways, summary

No. 6 Notre Dame 45, Stanford 14 — Summary

