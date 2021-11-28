Island players of national hockey team stranded in South Africa due to virus variant





“We are now essentially stuck in South Africa with no flight options to go home due to the border closures and flight restrictions for South Africa.”

What should have been a young life’s dream championship tournament has become a nightmare for the Canadian women’s junior national hockey team, made up of five players from the island. Not only has the new Omicron COVID-19 variant of concern led to a sudden postponement of the Junior World Cup in South Africa, scheduled for December 5-17, it has left the Canadian team stranded with most commercial flights from South Africa cancelled. The Canadian team arrived on November 21 and conducted its pre-World Cup training camp at North-West University in Potchefstroom, about 130 kilometers from Johannesburg. “Our team of under-21 athletes was devastated to hear the news of the postponement but understood it was the right decision,” said Canadian team manager Nancy Mollenhauer, a two-time Olympian from Victoria. “However, the impact goes well beyond the disappointment of the team and staff as we are now essentially stuck in South Africa with no flight options available to go home due to the border closures and flight restrictions to South Africa. As you can understand, it is a very stressful time for the young women on the team and for their families in Canada.” The World Junior Championships has been postponed to a time and place to be determined in 2022. Hard work is being done to get the Canadian team home. “Field Hockey Canada has responded very quickly to try and find flights back to Canada, but so far we have had no success,” said Mollenhauer. “We have contacted the [world governing body] FIH for assistance and other South African contacts to see if they can do anything for us. E-mails have also been sent to the High Commission of Canada in Pretoria about what the next steps are.” Team members include Stefani Sajko, Libby Hogg, Nora Struhrup and Tayler Guy, all from Victoria, and Jenna Goodman from Duncan. Sajko, Hogg and Struhrup won the U Sports National Championship this month with the University of Victoria Vikes. Goodman plays for UBC and Guy for the University of Calgary. “We are very devastated that the Junior World Cup has been postponed. We athletes and staff have all worked very hard to get here, but we understand that this decision is best for the health and safety of our global community,” said Sajko. “While we patiently wait to get home, we are very grateful to be somewhere safe and hosted by the generous staff of North-West University. We are also very grateful for the support from Field Hockey Canada and everyone else at home for doing their best to get us back to Canada as soon as possible.” Canada qualified for the Junior World Cup in South Africa by winning the Americas Regional Qualifier Tournament in Santiago, Chile in September. The Canadian youth players are being prepared for the Olympic Games in 2024 in Paris, 2028 in Los Angeles and in 2032 in Brisbane. “It’s been pretty crazy to be honest. We know that everyone is doing everything they can in this quite surreal situation,” says Struruchtrup: [email protected] > COVID variant detected in more countries, A14

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/sports/island-players-among-junior-field-hockey-team-stranded-in-south-africa-due-to-virus-variant-4806258 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos