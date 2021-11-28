Sports
Hendon Hooker hasn’t decided on the future of Tennessee football
Hendon Hooker was partially visible behind a curtain waiting to do his postgame interview on Saturday.
The Tennessee football quarterback scrolled through his phone as: Jabari Klein emphatically confirmed that he is trying to convince Hooker to come back for another season. Then the running UT delivered its pitch to Hooker as wide receiver Cedric Tillman nodded beside him.
He did this the first year, Small said. Imagine what he could do for sophomore year. There were many new things, many setbacks and things to overcome. In order for him to perform as he did and to remain so balanced and to be a leader, he could grow in that.
The sky is the limit for him.
Hooker has not indicated what the next step is for him Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) ended the regular season with a 45-21 Saturday against Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8) at Neyland Stadium.
He said a decision between a return to Tennessee for another season with Josh Heupel and a declaration for the NFL Draft will come “when the time is right.
Just pray about it, Hooker said. I do not know. When that time is right. In conversation with my family and coach Hip. When the time is right, the decision is made.
Hooker did not go through seniors day prior to Saturday’s game. He was able to return to Tennessee for an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hooker, who turns 24 in January, can also compete in the NFL Draft after five college seasons.
He said he hadn’t thought much about his future coming in on Saturday.
I was kind of focused this week on Vanderbilt and the game plan we had and getting ready for their defense, Hooker said. They came in very energetic after their impressive performance last week. Just before they are prepared.
Hooker, a Virginia Tech graduate, posted career numbers during his first season with the Vols. He threw 26 touchdowns, the fifth best season in UT history. He made three interceptions, two of which occurred after being Tennessee’s starting quarterback on Sept. 18. against Tennessee Tech. He threw for 2,567 and was among the leaders of the nations in passer rating.
Hooker also ran for five touchdowns and more than 500 yards rushing. He went 10-for-18 for two touchdowns and 156 yards against Vanderbilt before taking off with a cut on his hand. He said it was nothing serious and the stitches worked.
Hooker started the season as a backup to Joe Milton. He started the second quarter against Pittsburgh on September 11 when Milton suffered an injury. Hooker never gave up the runway.
He would be the starter coming in next season if he chooses to return to Knoxville. But he didn’t tip his hand on Saturday. He just said wait instead of reading that you are not going through senior day.
That’s a better decision to do there, said senior security Theo Jackson.
