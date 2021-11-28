Sports
Peng Shuai: WTA chief Steve Simon remains deeply concerned tennis star is not free from censorship or coercion
The head of the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) is deeply concerned about Peng Shuai and that she is not free from censorship or coercion.
A WTA statement from a spokesman on Saturday said Steve Simon had contacted the Chinese tennis star through various communication channels.
The statement said Mr Simon had sent Peng two emails after which it was clear her replies were influenced by others.
He remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion and decided not to reach out again via email until he was satisfied that her answers were her own and not her censors’, the statement said.
The WTA remains concerned about its ability to communicate freely, openly and directly, it added.
The statement about Mr Simon not deciding to participate via email comes after two copies of screenshots of emails, allegedly written by the tennis star to the WTA chief, were shared on Twitter.
Initially, the Chinese state-run CGTV posted one screenshot. In the other, a man who claimed to be a friend of Pengs accused Mr Simon of turning a blind eye to another email.
Mr Simon had previously responded to CGTV’s email and said he found it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her.
The statement released today by Chinese state media about Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts, he said.
The WTA has threatened to withdraw its tournaments from China and resolve any complications associated with it, Simon had told US media.
Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said he had spoken to Peng via video call. However, the IOC had not released a transcript of the conversation, stating that Bach had determined that Peng was doing well.
She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected. That’s why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family, the IOC said in a statement, adding that she thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being.
The 30-minute talk had come as global concerns over Pengs’ security had just begun.
Calls have been made for the IOC to make the video public after it released just one photo of Mr Bach talking to Peng during the video call.
The IOC has also been criticized by human rights activists, who claim the IOC is following China’s lead.
Yaqui Wang, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, attacked the sports organization.
The IOC has overcome itself from silence about Beijing’s abysmal human rights record to active cooperation with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of expression and ignoring alleged sexual assault, Mr Yaqui told the Associated Press.
Peng had posted a 1,600-word testimony on Nov. 2 saying that China’s former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex with him.
Her Weibo post on the matter was quickly removed and Chinese authorities have since stopped allowing discussions on the subject of her #MeToo claims on the country’s social media.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/china/peng-shuai-wta-china-tennis-b1965439.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]