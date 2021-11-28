Peng Shuai: WTA chief Steve Simon remains deeply concerned tennis star is not free from censorship or coercion

The head of the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) is deeply concerned about Peng Shuai and that she is not free from censorship or coercion.

A WTA statement from a spokesman on Saturday said Steve Simon had contacted the Chinese tennis star through various communication channels.

The statement said Mr Simon had sent Peng two emails after which it was clear her replies were influenced by others.

He remains deeply concerned that Peng is not free from censorship or coercion and decided not to reach out again via email until he was satisfied that her answers were her own and not her censors’, the statement said.

The WTA remains concerned about its ability to communicate freely, openly and directly, it added.

The statement about Mr Simon not deciding to participate via email comes after two copies of screenshots of emails, allegedly written by the tennis star to the WTA chief, were shared on Twitter.

Initially, the Chinese state-run CGTV posted one screenshot. In the other, a man who claimed to be a friend of Pengs accused Mr Simon of turning a blind eye to another email.

Mr Simon had previously responded to CGTV’s email and said he found it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believes what is attributed to her.

The statement released today by Chinese state media about Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts, he said.

The WTA has threatened to withdraw its tournaments from China and resolve any complications associated with it, Simon had told US media.

Meanwhile, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said he had spoken to Peng via video call. However, the IOC had not released a transcript of the conversation, stating that Bach had determined that Peng was doing well.

She explained that she lives safe and sound in her home in Beijing, but at this point she would like her privacy to be respected. That’s why she now prefers to spend her time with friends and family, the IOC said in a statement, adding that she thanked the IOC for its concern for her well-being.

The 30-minute talk had come as global concerns over Pengs’ security had just begun.

Calls have been made for the IOC to make the video public after it released just one photo of Mr Bach talking to Peng during the video call.

The IOC has also been criticized by human rights activists, who claim the IOC is following China’s lead.

Yaqui Wang, a researcher for Human Rights Watch, attacked the sports organization.

The IOC has overcome itself from silence about Beijing’s abysmal human rights record to active cooperation with Chinese authorities in undermining freedom of expression and ignoring alleged sexual assault, Mr Yaqui told the Associated Press.

Peng had posted a 1,600-word testimony on Nov. 2 saying that China’s former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex with him.

Her Weibo post on the matter was quickly removed and Chinese authorities have since stopped allowing discussions on the subject of her #MeToo claims on the country’s social media.