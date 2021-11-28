Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 on Chattogram, Full Cricket Score: Hosts lead by 83 runs in second innings





Switch between the above tabs to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary Day 2 report: Opener Abid Ali reached his fourth Test century to help Pakistan reach 203-4 over lunch amid Bangladesh’s spinners on day three of Sunday’s first cricket test. Pakistan was 127 runs behind Bangladesh’s first-innings total of 330. Left arm spinner Taijul Islam tied the Pakistan innings 3-70, but Abid, who was at 127 at lunchtime, held steady in the fold. Mohammad Rizwan sat on 5. Taijul struck in the first skip of the day, firing Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali via assessment in consecutive deliveries after Pakistan resumed the day at 145 with no loss. Shafique was unable to add points to his overnight total of 52. Starting the day at 93, Abid Taijul shot two runs down the square leg to reach his century with 209 balls. Skipper Babar Azam appeared to be in control before offspinner Mehidy Hasan’s faster delivery rattled his stump for 10. Taijul, who was bowling unchanged from one side in the morning session, used his flight and variation well to contain the aggression of the Pakistani batters. He struck again when he spun a ball sharply to sack Fawad Alam (8), also via review. With inputs from AP Read allLatest news,Trending News,Cricket News,bollywood news,

