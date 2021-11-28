BYU football: Cougars tight end Isaac Rex sustains excruciating ankle injury against USC

LOS ANGELES BYU will not have many healthy pass catchers in the upcoming bowl game.

In the first half of Saturday’s game at USC, tight end Isaac Rex sustained a serious ankle injury and had to be transported off the field on a cart, his ankle in an air cast.

Rex tried to catch a pitch from Jaren Hall with 5:50 left in the second quarter and tapped his feet into the back of the end zone, but his ankle bent the wrong way.

The Cougars scored a 5-yard touchdown run by Tyler Allgeier on the next game to take a 21-10 lead, moments after Rex signaled BYU fans in the corner of the end zone to thank them for their applause. .

Rex, who had 12 touchdowns last year, left the game with no reception.

BYU receiver Gunner Romney dressed for the game but reportedly made some adjustments during the warm-up and did not play.

The Cougars were already without receiver Neil Pauu, who is from nearby Santa Ana, California, after sustaining an injury in the game at Idaho State.

Pauu made the journey but did not get dressed. He got off the BYU team bus outside the Coliseum and immediately used a knee scooter to get around.

Injury updates

BYU again played without former four-star recruit Chaz Ah You, who is sidelined with an unknown injury.

The former Timpview High star has not played since the game in Washington State on October 23. His status ahead of the bowl game remains unclear.

Ammon Hannemann has gotten the bulk of reps on the Cinco position that Ah You played most recently.

Matt Criddle started Saturday at Safety, along with Malik Moore.

Backup right tackle Campbell Barrington, who replaced Harris LaChance in the starting lineup after LaChance sustained a lower leg injury in the 35-27 win over South Florida on September 25, was available to play Saturday night, but Brayden Keim got the start right .

Barrington missed last week’s 34-17 win over Georgia Southern after suffering an injury in training after the farewell week.

USC played without league-leader Keaontay Ingram, who was injured in the 62-33 loss to UCLA last week.

Ingram had rushed for 911 yards on 156 carries this season.

Also, former Corner Canyon star Jaxson Dart started as quarterback for the Trojans, replacing the injured Kedon Slovis in the starting lineup for the second game in a row.

Slovis was USC’s QB in 2019 when the Cougars upset the Trojans in overtime 30-27 in Provo.

Dart has been trained by some really good coaches, (former BYU QB) John Beck is one of them, said BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

Darts 6-yard touchdown run in the second quarter after he dropped the snap was USC’s first touchdown of the game.

Recognizable faces

Former BYU soccer player Vic Sooto is a USC defense coach and first coached against his former team.

Sooto, who is from Southern California, played tight end, linebacker and defense end for the Cougars from 2005-10 under coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Sooto made 45 tackles and five sacks his senior season in Provo.

Another former Cougar, CJ Ah You, is a defensive quality control analyst for the Trojans. He is the brother of BYU’s recruiting and human resources director, Jasen Ah You.

CJ Ah You played for BYU in 2001 and 2003.