Tennis, Davis: Italy in the quarter-finals with Sonego and Sinner – Tennis
Ital tennis captain Filippo Volandri overtakes Colombia and qualifies in tennis for the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup where they will most likely face Croatia on Monday. Lorenzo Sonego brought in the first point, recaptured Mejia, Jannik Sinner scrambled Galan, rendering the double Fognini-Bolelli against Cabal-Farah useless. The game against the Colombians had started well for the Azzurri, but what a struggle in the first leg for Sonego, who had easily defeated the American Opelka yesterday. The blue was forced into the third set to win a comeback against Nicolas Mejia. An affordable match on paper, which kept the blue tennis player’s opponent alive until halfway through the second set, after he had won the first at the tiebreak.
“I was tense, then I broke up and managed to take the match home,” said the Turin athlete, passing the baton to teammate Jannik Sinner before the match against Daniel Elahi Galn. Difficult game much more than expected for Sonego, who lost 7-5 in the tiebreak in the first set, who started more than three hours late for the marathon between Australia and Hungary. Many mistakes by the Italian, big favorite on the eve, which wiped out the almost 250 points difference with his opponent in the world ranking and forced him into a battle of over 2 and a half hours. “Tonight my opponent played at a level well above his standings, he can really grow a lot”, the armor for Mejia da Sonego, who thanks the home crowd. “I love playing here, thank you! You were great – he tells the fans in the stands of the Pala Alpitour at the end of the match – Now we need to have even more energy”. The decisive point for Captain Volandri’s team came from Sinner who clearly overtook Galn in straight sets 7-5, 6-0. The Azzurri thus won Group E and qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament. Most likely the game against Croatia on Monday. The double Fognini-Bolelli against Cabal-Farah is only valid for the statistics.
