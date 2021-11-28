Sports
Under the leadership of top goalkeeper, UMass Lowell excludes UMaine hockey in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine The University of Massachusetts Lowell took part in Saturday’s Hockey East game against the University of Maine at Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena as one of the top defensive teams in the country. The visitors lived up to that reputation.
Senior goalkeeper Owen Savory, who came into play with the nation’s second-lowest goal-scoring average, made 29 saves and the River Hawks gave up a first-period goal from junior left Blake Wells and a late goal in junior’s third-period. right wing Ryan Brushett to beat the Black Bears 2-0 in front of a large crowd.
UMass Lowell, ranked 15th in the country, improved to 8-2-2 overall and 6-1 in Hockey East, while UMaine fell to 1-10-2 and 1-7-1.
Victor Ostman made 24 saves for the Black Bears.
The game was halted with 4:01 to go into the second period when Nolan Renwick landed a hit on a River Hawk and it popped out of a window. The teams went into the locker room while the glass was replaced, the Zamboni dove back on the ice and the teams returned to finish the last 4:01 of the period before switching ends to play the third period.
After a tie for the first 10 minutes, the River Hawks began to take control of the final 10 minutes of the period, as they were able to establish their lead and keep UMaine on their side for an extended period of time.
They were rewarded for their dominance when Wells scored at 2:22 PM.
Connor Sodergren shoved the puck behind the net to Sam Knoblauch, who took a few strides and the puck on the edge of the crease to Wells slid to Ostman’s left. Wells was able to cram it into the post before Ostman could fully extend his left pad for his first goal of the season.
UMass Lowell had a 9-5 advantage in shots on target, including the last five shots of the period.
UMaine played better in the second and third period and had some good chances to equalize, but the transfer from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Savory kept them off the scoreboard.
Left Wing Keenan Suthers made a great run down the left wing, smartly passing a pair of River Hawks before breaking into Savory. Suthers pulled it to his backhand, but Savory got out and cut his corner, choked the shot and collided with Suthers.
I tried to use my range to get around him, but he made a nice save. He played well, Suthers said.
Earlier in the second period, UMaines Lynden Breen dug the puck from Wells skates high into the slot and broke into Savory to let the keeper absorb his backhander into his chest.
Savory also reached out to snare a Dominic Dockery one-timer off the left circle of a Breen pass.
Reid Stefanson’s one-timer of a three-on-two in the last minute of the second period hit the post behind Ostman.
UMaine had two power plays in the third period and generated both power play and equal strength opportunities, but was unable to capitalize on them.
Savory stopped a David Breazeale wrister from the point and two follow-up attempts and saved one-timers by Breen and Ben Poisson.
With 9:52 to go into regulation, Grant Hebert pounced on the puck of a UML turnover and saw a wide open Breen at the far post. Breen would have had an easy tap-in, but Nik Armstrong-Kingkade stretched out his stick to send the puck away at the last minute.
A few minutes later, Breen slipped a pass to an unattended Jakub Schmidt-Svejstrup, who sailed his one-timer over the net from 6 meters high.
Brushett took the win with 2:43 left when he intercepted a Black Bear pass down the left wing boards, skated to the bottom of the left faceoff circle and broke the puck between Ostmans pads for his third of the season.
That goal annoyed first-year UMaine coach Ben Barr, who said his team cheated for leaving the defensive zone too early. He said Savory was phenomenal, but some of his experienced players didn’t play to their limits and until they do we won’t win many games.
“I can’t fault our effort,” Barr said.
UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin said this was the kind of game where we had to rely a little too much on our keeper. But he said he was pleased with the penalty-killing and the way his team defended the lead in the third period after UMaine was clearly the better team in the last 12 minutes of the second period.
I applaud the boys, Bazin said.
UMaine hosts Vermont this Friday and Saturday at 7pm. UMass-Lowell plays a home-and-home series with the defending national champion UMass.
