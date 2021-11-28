What channel is Packers vs. Rams to see today? Time, TV Schedule for NFL Week 12 Game





In a game that has arguably the most impact on this year’s playoff picture yet, the Rams travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers would go head-to-head in what is sure to be a thrilling quarterback duel in Americas Game of the Week. The Packers (8-3) already have a tiebreaker over the Cardinals in the NFC, of ​​course, so they’ll try to grab another over the Rams (7-3). Green Bay is trying to get down a mini-slide in which they have lost two of their last three games, a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs and a 34-31 loss in a shootout with the Vikings. While Aaron Rodgers looked a lot more like himself against the Vikings last week than in the Packers’ win against the Seahawks, it was a rare display for the defense, looking utterly unhappy against Kirk Cousins ​​and the Vikings. The Rams are also trying to correct their balance, having lost their last two to the Titans and 49ers. Both teams dealt with the talented Los Angeles Rams, with the 49ers in particular imposing their will on the ground. The Rams are coming off a luckily timed farewell week in this game, so Sean McVay will no doubt have well prepared his team for the wildly talented Packers. The Packers remain fourth in the league in terms of sales differential and are at +7 this season. They are 8th in the NFL against the pass, more than enough to allow Rodgers to keep the charge on the field. The defense has been a strong story for the Packers all season, so see if they can correct themselves after a bad week in a game with huge implications. Here’s what you need to know to watch Rams vs. Packers to watch this Sunday, including kickoff time, TV channels and the full Week 12 NFL schedule. MORE: Watch Packers vs. Ramslive with fuboTV (7 days trial) Which channel is Packers vs. Ramson today? TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Los Angeles): KTTV

KTTV TV channel (Green Bay): WLUUK

WLUUK live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV packers vs. Rams is broadcast live on Fox in most national markets. Americas Game of the Week will have its regular crew, with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the sidelines joined by Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi. Mike Pereira will provide the analysis on duty. You can find the Rams away broadcast on SiriusXM channel 381, while the Packers home broadcast is broadcast on channel 227. In Canada, viewers can watch Packers vs. Ramson DAZN watch, which includes every NFL game as part of a 30-day free trial. Start time Packers vs. Rams Date: Sunday 28 Nov

Sunday 28 Nov kick off: 4:25 PM EST, 1:25 PM PST packers vs. Rams starts at 4:25 PM ET (1:25 PM PT). As Americas Game of the Week, Fox will broadcast Rams Packers to anyone not in the Minnesota or Northern California markets. The exceptions get Vikings vs. 49ers. Packers schedule 2021 Week Date Opponent/result kick-off time TV 12 Nov 28 vs. LA Rams 16:25 ET Fox 13 5th of December BYE 14 12 December vs. bears 20:20 ET NBC 15 Dec 19 at Ravens 13:00 ET Fox 16 25th of December vs. browns 3:30 p.m. ET NFL/Fox 17 January 2nd vs. Vikings 20:20 ET NBC 18 January 9 at Lions 13:00 ET Fox Rams schedule 2021 Week Date Opponent kick-off time TV 12 Nov 28 at Packers 16:25 ET Fox 13 5th of December vs. Jaguars 16:25 ET CBS 14 Dec 13 (Monday) at Cardinals 20:15 ET ESPN 15 Dec 19 vs. seahawks 16:25 ET Fox 16 December 26 at Vikings 13:00 ET Fox 17 January 2nd at Ravens 16:25 ET Fox 18 January 9 vs. 49ers 16:25 ET Fox

