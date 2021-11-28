College Football Playoff Picks After Week 13





The final week of the 2021 regular season threw the College Football Playoff picks upside down, which is no surprise after a year of setbacks, close calls and clutch moments. How will Saturday’s top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current chances for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds will be updated after that week’s matches. Most Popular Playoff Picks Squad (record) Vote Georgia (12-0) 14/14 Michigan (11-1) 14/14 Cincinnati (12-0) 14/14 Alabama (11-1) 7/14 Oklahoma State (11-1) 7/14 The Michigan Wolverines kicked off the day with their first win over Ohio State in ten years. The elements coupled with Michigan’s hasty attack were just too much for the Buckeyes, who fell to the ballot box after losing 42-27 to their biggest rival. The Wolverines are a unanimous playoff roster this week for the Big Ten title game against Iowa. It looked like Alabama would be the second team to drop out of the playoff ranks as time ticked away late in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide made a 97-yard touchdown, but scored with just 24 seconds left to force overtime and stun an electric Jordan-Hare Stadium. After trading touchdowns and field goals, Alabama eventually outlasted Auburn in the fourth overtime. Despite the close call, the Tide still comes in at seven ballots. And just as hopes for the Oklahoma State playoffs were dashed, Bedlam’s antics really came to life. The Cowboys came back from a 33-24 deficit in the fourth quarter to score and win the last 13 points of the game against Oklahoma, 37-33, and through to the Big 12 title game. As for Georgia and Cincinnati, both teams comfortably rolled to 12-0 records this week. Both teams have been unanimously selected again, but have tough title matches at the conference next week. The Bulldogs win or lose in the playoffs, but the Bearcats need a win against an 11-1 Houston team to enter the College Football Playoff talks. Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Cincinnati, 3. Michigan, 4. Alabama

Heide Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Alabama, 4. Cincinnati

David M. Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Alabama

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

Tom van Haaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. State of Oklahoma

Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Cincinnati, 4. Oklahoma State

