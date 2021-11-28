England director Ashley Giles calls for ‘second chances’ to fight racism in cricket | Cricket News



England director Ashley Giles says cricket should focus on education when it comes to racism and give people who make mistakes a second chance

England director Ashley Giles has warned that cricket will have “a problem” in its fight against racism unless it gives people “second chances”.

Giles revealed that there had been much reflection within England’s Ashes team in the wake of the racism scandal raised by Azeem Rafiq’s allegations against Yorkshire, saying that “discrimination in any form is simply not acceptable”.

He said: “If zero tolerance means not accepting racism and discrimination, that is absolutely true.

“But to me, if zero tolerance means we cut people off, we don’t give people a second chance, we don’t give people the chance to rehabilitate, then I think we have a problem.

“This area is such a sensitive area, it’s hard for some people to talk about, but I’m afraid if we go that route, maybe the gap widens, not narrows.”

Giles said many of the English touring parties had listened to the testimony of former Yorkshire bowler Rafiq when he spoke to MPs about his experience, and that cricket had a “great opportunity” to lead the way in how sport and tackling discrimination in society.

Giles’s former England team-mate, Michael Vaughan, was accused by Rafiq of making racist remarks, which the ex-York captain has denied.

Vaughan, now a television and radio pundit, has apologized to Rafiq “for all the pain” he suffered and will not be part of the BBC’s Ashes coverage.

“It’s no excuse for bad behavior, but I’m sure we’ve all made mistakes,” Giles said.

“I’ve been involved in the game for the past 30 years and I’m sure there will be incidents and things that I wouldn’t be proud of in a different time and context.

“I’m sure cricket isn’t alone with those experiences, but it’s clear that we need to keep creating environments where people can keep coming forward and sharing those experiences so we can talk about these issues.

“To do that, we have to educate, we have to share and I also think we have to tolerate.”

‘In 30 years I have had no training on equality, diversity or discrimination’

The ECB on Friday published a 12-point game-wide action plan to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination in the game, following Rafiq’s testimony to MPs earlier this month.

One of the key components of the plan was a “complete overhaul of locker room culture across all men’s and women’s professional teams, both nationally and internationally.”

Giles said: “I think it’s also a great opportunity for us in cricket to do something. We’re in the public eye right now, very front and center, with the issues within the game.

Rafiq was found by an independent report as the victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’ during his two stints in Yorkshire

“It’s great that we can do something about it – we can be at the forefront of sport and society.

“From a personal perspective, I am very excited to have the opportunity to be involved in the changing of the dressing room culture, which I know captains are excited to be involved in as well.

“Hopefully we can lead the way on that front.”

Giles said the review would involve evaluating the current state of dressing rooms across cricket, deciding what needs to change, and training young people and leaders, as well as more experienced players.

However, he admitted that he has not had that kind of education in the past.

Giles said: “I’ve been in the game for 30 years and in that time I haven’t had any meaningful training on equality, diversity and discrimination.

“That should be a lesson for all of us.”

‘Crekel hit by earthquake’: ECB unveils plan to tackle racism

The leading bodies of England cricket have promised a full overhaul of locker room culture as part of a 12-point plan to tackle the ongoing racism scandal in the sport.

Read the whole story here and the 12-point plan below:

Understanding and educating more

1. Establishment within three months of a standardized approach to reporting, investigating and responding to complaints, allegations and whistleblowing throughout the game.

2. Fully promote the objectives of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) through proactive involvement in its investigations and recommendations.

3. Ongoing EDI training for all those who work in cricket, including all staff, volunteers, recreational club officers, umpires, directors and coaches.

Tackling locker room culture

4. A complete overview of the locker room culture in all professional men’s and women’s teams, both nationally and internationally.

5. Delivery of a redesigned player and coach training program addressing any gaps identified during the locker room evaluation.

Removing barriers in talent processes

6. Measures to promote progress towards professional teams of people from different backgrounds (especially South Asian, black and disadvantaged youth) through measures to address i) talent identification and scouting, ii) training and diversity of coaches and iii) targeted support programs for players from diverse or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Creating a welcoming environment for everyone

7. A full review, prior to the 2022 season, of the detection, enforcement and sanctions against discriminatory and abusive public behavior on each of our professional cricket grounds.

8. Delivery of plans (tailor-made for local communities) to ensure that professional cricket venues are welcome for all, including the provision of accessible seating, food and drink for all faiths and cultures, and the availability of facilities such as multi-religious rooms and alcohol-free zones.

9. Improved education in recreational cricket to ensure that players, volunteers and coaches understand and defend inclusion and diversity in the game.

Publication of localized EDI action plans within six months

The ECB will today publish its Action Plan for Equities, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) 2021-2023 with clear actions and objectives. The ECB will then work with each of its members who do not yet have an EDI plan to create (or revise their own localized version within six months), with actions to include:

10. A commitment to best practice governance with targets for diversity on the board (30% female, locally representative ethnicity by April 2022) and plans to increase diversity within the wider organization.

11. Introduce fairer recruitment processes through measures including the immediate introduction of anonymized recruitment tools for senior positions, open nomination processes for all positions and the use of balanced and diverse panels to assess job interviews.

12. Each senior executive working throughout the game will have personal EDI goals as part of their annual performance goals, encouraging leadership accountability.