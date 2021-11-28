Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp dies at 75

The Kansas City Chiefs have become so famous for their electric strike that it’s easy to forget that the foundation of this franchise’s legacy was built on defense.

Curley Culp, a Hall of Fame defensive tackle who died Saturday, was literally at the center of that success. Not only was he a talented member of an outstanding team that gave the Chiefs their first championship. He was a man who revolutionized his position and for many years became the standard for defensive linemen in the outback.

Culp was 75 years old when his wife, Collette Bloom Culp, announced his passing on social media. In recent days, it was revealed that he had battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and his death resulted in immediate tributes from the entire NFL community.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter was among the first to respond, saying in a statement that Culp was “a wonderful man of great integrity who respected the game of football and how it applied to everyday life. Curley’s humility and grace were always clear. He loved the Hall of Fame — he always proudly wore his gold jacket when he visited Canton many times after his election in 2013.”

It shouldn’t be surprising that Culp was humble. He spent most of his 14-year career doing what most interior linemen do, thriving in the shadows of more celebrated players. This was a man who started his career when he was asked to play guard for the Denver Broncos, the team that selected him in the second round of the 1968 draft. The Broncos eventually traded him to Kansas City for the end of his rookie training camp, and Culp found himself amid a defense full of future Hall of Famers like Buck Buchanan, Bobby Bell, and Willie Lanier.

Culp found his comfort zone with that couple. He thrived as a defensive tackle, making the first of his six Pro Bowl selections in his second year with the franchise. The Chiefs also introduced the idea of ​​playing Culp nose-tackle in a three-man front when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV during the 1969 season. It was a groundbreaking move at the time, opening up all kinds of opportunities for Culp as his career progressed. progressed.

The 3-4 defense wasn’t even a thing in the NFL before that point. It was the brainchild of legendary Oklahoma football coach Bud Wilkinson, who introduced the plan to college football in the 1940s. Culp became such an intriguing force in the system that the Houston Oilers traded for him in 1975, building their defenses around his potential. By the end of that decade, the 3-4 was so popular that the Miami Dolphins won two championships with it (including their undefeated season in 1972) and it was the favorite schedule of a thriving coach named Bill Parcells, who would use the schedule to New York Giants to unleash outside linebacker Lawrence Taylor in the league in the 1980s.

Culp was perfect for the 3-4 defense due to his overwhelming strength. He was a standout wrestler during his high school days in Yuma, Ariz. While attending the state of Arizona from 1964 to 1967, he earned All-American honors as a football player and wrestler. In fact, Culp was so gifted as a wrestler—he was the 1967 Heavyweight National Championship—that he could have qualified as an Olympian.

That power made the 6-1, 265-pound Culp a bear for opposing linemen. He famously dominated Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff in that Super Bowl win and there weren’t many players in that position who could take on Culp unassisted. Culp played at a time when centers were typically much smaller — Tingelhoff, for example, weighed just 237 pounds, and he was also a future Hall of Famer — and he also had enough pace to disrupt the passing game. Although the NFL didn’t officially begin tracking sacks as stats until the 1982 season, some estimates claim that Culp accumulated 68.5 sacks during his career, which is an extraordinary number for a nose tackle.

Culp was so dominant that he won the Defensive Player of the Year title in his first season with the Oilers (with 11.5 unofficial sacks). He was also named first-team All-Pro during that 1975 campaign and second-team All-Pro on four other occasions. Just as importantly, Culp paved the way for other nose tackles to shine in the competition, a list that includes the likes of Fred Smerlas, Vince Wilfork and Haloti Ngata. Just as Deion Sanders created the idea of ​​a closed cornerback, Culp gave future defensive coordinators a vision for everything that could be possible for a solid, tenacious presence in the middle of a front.

“Our team definitely lost a great one today!” Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “Curley was a game changer for our defense when he came to trade with the Chiefs with us and was pivotal to our success during the Luv Ya Blue days. He deservedly earned a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and I had it lucky enough to spend some quality time with Curley and his wife Collette when we hosted the Oilers reunion last September They also brought two of their young grandchildren for that weekend and Curley’s love for those two was very evident He will be remembered forever like a ferocious nose as a player and a Hall of Fame gentleman off the field.”

The sad thing is, Culp waited 32 years after his retirement in 1981 to be recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame (he played his last two seasons with the Detroit Lions). That slightness probably had a lot to do with the rise of pocket masters over those three decades. The more the NFL turned into a league built around franchise quarterbacks and prolific offensive strikes, the more it rewarded edge rushers for their ability to continuously harass such players and schedules. An understated player as devastating as Culp was too easily lost in the wash.