Tennis-Raducanu dazzles crowd at homecoming Royal Albert Hall | The Mighty 790 KFGO





By Martyn Herman LONDON (Reuters) The Royal Albert Hall in London could hardly have provided a more fitting stage for Emma Raducanus’ first appearance on a British tennis court since her stunning US Open victory. On Sunday, 79 days since an extraordinary run in New York culminated in victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and being crowned Britain’s new tennis queen, the 19-year-old enjoyed a late homecoming to the iconic Victorian concert venue. The stakes weren’t as high for her exhibition game against Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse as when she became Britain’s first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years in the world’s 150th qualifier in September. But in regards to the former big names who graced this week’s Champions Tennis event, the packed lunch had only come to see Raducanu, who has risen from obscurity to become one of the world’s most marketable athletes. It was her first game on home soil since July when her dream fourth-round Wimbledon debut came to an end after suffering breathing difficulties against veteran Australian Ajla Tomljanovic. There was no such drama this time in a light-hearted hit with her friend and regular practice partner Ruse, who was ranked 85th in the world. The pair delighted onlookers in the 150-year-old venue with some captivating rallies and jokes, with a young fan shouting Emma, ​​”Will you marry me in the third game.” Later, Ruse gave her racket to a ballboy who reached a rally with Raducanu and managed to break the serve even after a dexterous network. Ruse dodged the Raducanus party and the home favorite produced some scintillating winners who came out victorious 6-3 7-6. Things are now getting serious again for Raducanu and new coach Torben Beltz as she prepares for the looming Australian where she will have a lot to deliver. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Alexander Smith)

