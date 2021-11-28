Men’s Hockey Beats Princeton 1-0 in OT; Wilson wins 400th





Next game: Army 12/11/2021 | 5:05 p.m. PRINCETON, NJ RIT senior attacker Jake Hamacher scored the game-winning goal 35 seconds into overtime in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Princeton. head coach Wayne Wilson achieved his 400th career win. HOW IT HAPPENED RIT got a power play opportunity with one minute left in the regular season after Princeton’s Ian Murphy was called for a holding penalty. After a scoreless final minute, RIT started extra time with a 4-on-3 lead. Cycle the puck around the point, junior forward Caleb Moretz dropped a pass to senior defender Dan Willett in the left face-off circle. Willett shoved a puck to Hamacher on the point for a one-timer that dodged a crowd in front of the crease, bouncing off the bottom of the right-hand post 35 seconds into extra time. GAME NOTES First year goalkeeper Tommy Scarfone a total of 21 saves to keep the shutout and his first win in a RIT sweater.

Hamacher also scored the first goal and provided an assist in RIT's 5-4 win over Princeton on Friday. He has scored a goal in three consecutive games and four in RIT's last six games.

RIT has scored a total of 10 power play goals in its last eight games.

RIT played its fifth overtime game of the season and won its third. RIT took a 3-2 OT win at Notre Dame No. 13 (October 2) before beating host AIC 3-2 in OT (November 7). RIT tied host Leger, 2-2, before falling, 1-0, in a shootout (Oct. 9) and visit Mercyhurst, 3-3, before winning the shootout, 2-0 (Oct. 29).

RIT recorded its first shutout since the shutdown of host Air Force on October 25, 2019, 1-0. Hamacher scored what turned out to be the winning goal with 5:41 remaining in the second period on an assist from Moretz.

RIT won the weekend series with Princeton in the first-ever inter-program encounters in men’s ice hockey.

RIT is 4-2-0 in non-competition matches this season. ABOUT WILSON Wilson became the 49th NCAA Men’s Hockey coach with 400 wins, racking up a 400-279-75 (.580 W%) record over the past 23 seasons.

Wilson is the only coach to be named D1 and D3 National Coach of the Year

He is 16th among active coaches in career wins WHAT’S NEXT RIT is off for the next 12 days before hosting Atlantic Hockey’s rival Army in its only games of the month on Saturday and Sunday (December 11-12). The showdown is at 5:05 p.m. both nights at the Gene Polisseni Center. And here’s your OT GWG target from the stick of Jake Hamacher ! pic.twitter.com/0RcWVN4Wor RIT Hockey Men (@RITMHKY) November 28, 2021

