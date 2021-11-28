Change in coaching very likely in Chicago as Bears in season four under Matt Nagy. continues to struggle

While the Bears had no intention of firing head coach Matt Nagy after their Thanksgiving game, contrary to a report from Chicago, it has not escaped anyone in that organization that Nagy’s job is in serious jeopardy and change could be inevitable.

Nagy has been under heavy fire from fans, last year there was strong pressure from that fanbase for a coaching change, and the team has been on a tough watch for most of this season, including an ugly win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. Some names have already been associated with the job in NFL circles, with starting quarterback Justin Fields being seen as an attractive product to many top offensive coaches and Nagy’s offense failing to maintain high productivity no matter who’s on during the run. his tenure at quarterback has been.

There have been internal discussions within that organization going back at least a year and Nagy was aware of the expectations for significant improvement this season. The Bears are 4-7, just down a five-game losing streak on Thursday, and will face the Cardinals, Packers and Vikings over the next three weeks — teams that together are 22-10. General Manager Ryan Pace’s job is also on the line after repeated quarterback acquisitions have failed and with Fields’ rookie campaign having started off a bit shaky and with him currently injured.

If they make a move, the Bears are expected to consider the likes of Tampa Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, New England Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Buffalo Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll, and the industry has known for years how high it is. Bears possession is on Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has pursued countless NFL teams over the years. However, sources said Fitzgerald, who recently signed a major overtime to remain at the school wherever he played, would not be interested in a jump to the Bears.

The Bears hired Nagy from Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City in 2018 in hopes of building an offensive powerhouse and eventually bringing in a franchise quarterback. Nagy has a 32-27 record, including two playoffs, but hasn’t finished above .500 since his first season at the helm. Frustration in Chicago over the state of the team is mounting, and none of it is lost in ownership.