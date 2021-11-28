Sports
Ashley Giles warns of cancellation culture in cricket after BBC ax Michael Vaughan of Ashes coverage
England director Ashley Giles has stepped up pressure on the BBC by suggesting that their decision to risk risking Michael Vaughan is encouraging a zero-tolerance cancellation culture in cricket.
The BBC shut down Vaughan from his Ashes plans after alleging he made a racially offensive comment within earshot of Yorkshire players Azeem Rafiq, Adil Rashid, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and Ajmal Shahzad before a match in 2009.
Vaughan has strenuously denied that claim, but did apologize to Rafiq in a BBC Breakfast interview broadcast on Saturday morning if he was “in any way involved in a dressing room with a culture that was not inclusive for everyone.” .”
Giles, currently in Australia with England’s Ashes team, fears the BBC’s response to Vaughan could deter people from sharing experiences of racism in cricket.
Asked specifically about the Corporation’s decision, Giles said: “I can’t comment on what the BBC should do with any of their employees. But I think tolerance is really important. We all make mistakes and we will do it again. But we have to be able to tolerate, educate and rehabilitate, otherwise people will not open up and share their experiences and learn.
“But not giving people a second chance. I’m not sure if that’s a healthy way forward. It certainly won’t push people forward to share their positive or negative experiences.”
Giles’s comments were echoed by Mark Butcher, another former England international.
Butcher, who was captained by Vaughan at the end of his England Test career and is a mixed race, admitted that Vaughan provoked criticism with his social media posts but did not deserve to be labeled a racist.
He told the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast: Michael Vaughan is a lot of things. He kind of takes a Piers Morgan-lite Twitter personality thing… and can make a bit of a plonker of himself there at times. But I’ve played him with and against him for the better part of 15 years, and he’s not racist in my opinion.
On the specific claims, Butcher said: There’s a very good chance… that guys would say things about the minority players who play for Yorkshire and not even realize they were doing it. It was so entrenched, why would anyone remember saying such a thing?
And he [Vaughan] might have said it. I may have said something to someone at some point in my career. I do not know. [But] if every utterance people make in a locker room becomes something that could potentially make you lose your job, then there won’t be many cricketers left.
What happens with that is you end up with a back and forth, this assertion and counterclaim that you are morally corrupt, you said this, you did that. And in the end none of it can be proven and does nothing but create animosity.
In his BBC interview, Vaughan claimed he had “never heard racist language in the dressing room” in Yorkshire and said he hoped to shake Rafiq’s hand and move on.
“I can apologize if I was,” he said. “My memories of all the dressing rooms I played in were inclusive for everyone, but I’m more than happy to see people come up and say, you know what, that wasn’t the case.”
Vaughan also said he “regrets a lot of things,” including some racially insensitive tweets he says he wouldn’t write today. These include one that questions the lack of English speakers in London and another that suggests that English spinner Moeen Ali should ask Muslims that he doesn’t know if they are terrorists. “I apologize to everyone I offended with those tweets,” Vaughan said. “Times have moved on and I regret those tweets. We all make mistakes and in my life I have made quite a few mistakes on Twitter, I apologize for that.”
Rafiq suggested Friday that the alleged 2009 comment that Vaughan vehemently denies had been made “bigger” than necessary. The 30-year-old, who had met a Holocaust survivor as part of efforts to make amends for his own anti-Semitic messages, added: “I am no one to forgive anyone.”
In his BBC interview, Vaughan said he did not remember the incident or recognize the words he claimed he used. “I just clearly remember being so proud that we had four Asian players representing the Yorkshire County Cricket Club, he said. I always felt like I was the person in the dressing room who really wanted everyone to belong. “
Monty Panesar, the former England off-spinner, said the BBC made a mistake by dropping Vaughan. “This feels deeply unethical — a classic case of someone being tried and convicted without due process of any kind,” he said. The BBC announced on Wednesday that Vaughan had been dropped from Test Match Special and wider coverage of the sport amid an investigation into allegations that he made the comment. BT went on to say it was reviewing its comment plans.
