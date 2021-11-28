Tennis Davis Cup may move to Abu Dhabi





Return to sole headquarters from 2022: Abu Dhabi is a candidate. Hewitt: ‘It would be the death of the event’

From our correspondent Riccardo Crivelli

When at 4pm spectators from the evening session began to queue at the entrances to understand when they would enter, as the Australia-Hungary game still played indoors, the new format Davis relived the nightmares. Finals 2019, with more than one match ending late at night for a small group of sleepy heroes. Despite the $3 billion investment in 25 years with which the Kosmos group has won the organization in partnership with the International Federation, the oldest team event in the sport remains an open yard in search of crowd-pleasing, appealing and balanced formulas.

Criticism and proposals Two years ago bringing 18 teams to one location proved flimsy as it swamped the program and kept people away from many challenges with the sole exception being Spain, which in fact, despite being very strong, Davis also won because of the huge heat of typhus. And so for 2021, after the forced break of 2020 due to Covid, it was decided to split the group stage between three different cities (Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin) in order to have at least three countries with the home team. Apart from the virus still closing the doors on the Austrians and the consideration that yesterday’s inconveniences in Turin partially confirmed the risk of impossible times from the six games in one day, the choice to tighten the grip on the public was not an option. the winning one: the Pala Alpitour (with a 60% capacity, you have to remember that) for the matches where Italy was not involved, made for a miserable look. And so, according to the expectations of the English press, a new revolution would be ready: again the sole headquarters from 2022 (with 16 teams), but this time in Abu Dhabi, and for 5 years. The emirs’ dollars would make up for the big losses of these three years and the location might not be unwelcome to the players as many of them train there in the winter anyway.

public rebus But then again, the crux of the matter would be the public: who would move from the five continents for an event presented as the World Tennis Championships and never quite got into the hearts of the fans? And in fact Lleyton Hewitt, the Australian captain she never sent to say, speaks of shame: “The Davis was magical because the crowd, home or away, carried you away: if they move it to Abu Dhabi, the event is the death blow.” . In the end, the balance point could be Djokovic’s witty as ever: “I would host each group in a different city, with the knockout stage in just one city, but I would change the venues every two years”. Ipse dixit.

Nov 28 – 10:07

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gazzetta.it/Tennis/28-11-2021/coppa-davis-tennis-puo-traslocare-abu-dhabi-430185877487.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos