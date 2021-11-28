Sports
Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India hammers on Poland and takes on Belgium in quarter-finals | Hockey News
For India, Sanjay, Sudeep Chirmako and Araijeet Singh Hundal each scored two goals, while Uttam Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari played once on the board. As for Poland, Robert Pawlak and Wojciech Rutkowski scored the two goals.
Despite the easy win, there will be a lot for coach Graham Reid to think about ahead of their quarter-final draw. First, despite the backlog, India’s defense remained a major concern.
Poland won no less than seven penalty corners and had an equal number of shots on target. It’s another matter that they failed to convert their chances, but India looked really shaky in the fourth quarter as Poland scored both goals.
India also lacked a lot of discipline and received no fewer than five cards on Saturday, two green and three yellow. It could become a concern for India when faced with a quality side like Belgium.
Finally, the injury suffered by Maninder Singh in the match will be a major concern for the Indian team. Maninder was in excellent form throughout the tournament, but just as the first quarter drew to a close, he pulled his right hamstring and was unable to continue playing. It was so bad that he had to be carried off the field.
The good thing is that there are still three days to go before the quarterfinals. The other positive is that India’s positioning in the D has improved, but as Reid said after the game, there is always room for more improvement.
India took the lead in the 4th minute after Sanjay scored from India’s first PC of the match. They didn’t have to wait too long for their second as four minutes later Hundal converted India’s third PC.
With the end of the first quarter, Poland did win a PC, but Julian Blaszkiewicz’s shot was easily blocked by Indian goalkeeper Prashant Chauhan.
As the second quarter started, India started to press high and it was Sudeep who got close to sounding the board a few times before finally scoring the third from the edge of the D in the 24th minute. India could have scored more, but Polish goalkeeper Maciej Wieczorek made some good saves to keep the hosts at bay.
In the third quarter, the Indians were in no mood to ease the pressure, even as Poland tried to gain a foothold and Uttam made it 4-0 with a brilliant play by Vivek Sagar Prasad down the left wing. Sharda then scored the fifth from India’s fifth penalty corner and Sudeep made it 6-0 with a brilliant goal into the top left corner.
Malyasia to Belgium in quarterfinals
Both Belgium and Malaysia have booked their places in the quarter-finals on Saturday after winning their respective Group A matches of the Junior Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Malaysia, who had taken control of Belgium in their last game, took a heart-pounding 4-3 win against South Africa in a bad mood. Whenever Malaysia took the lead, South Africa equalized. But the side coached by Wallace Tan did not give up and earned the win after Akhimullah Anuar scored the decisive goal with four minutes left on the clock.
Meanwhile, Belgium defeated Chile 3-0 later in the day. They missed plenty of chances but got the job done anyway as Chile closed the group stage with three losses from as many games.
With the win, Belgium earned seven points, comparable to Malaysia, but finished on top thanks to a better goal difference.
Previously, Pakistan defeated Egypt 3-1 in Group D. Having lost to Germany in their first game, it will not be known whether they qualify for the quarters until after their last game against Argentina on Sunday.
France also kept up their good showing as they scored a dominant 11-1 win against Canada. Captain Timothee Clement scored his second hat-trick of the event as they finished at the top of Group B after winning all their group matches.
