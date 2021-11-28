Brand Matt Nagy? Fire Ryan Pace? Fire yourself? George McCaskey has many options

It’s all about the quarterback in the NFL, especially when the quarterback is a talented rookie who can one day put a struggling attack on his shoulders and lift a quirky franchise out of the mud.

But as the 2021 Bears season has been thrown off course in Justin Fields’ inaugural season, coach Matt Nagys in fourth and general manager Ryan Paces in seventh, even the quarterback won’t be in the spotlight for the final six weeks of the season. .

It’s all about the owner now.

Bears chairman George McCaskey spoke with the team last week ahead of the Bears 16-14 victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. But he’s been silent since the Bears end-of-season press conference in January, in which he and President Ted Phillips almost sheepishly acknowledged that their decision to bring both Pace and Nagy back was an unpopular one.

McCaskey usually talks to the media at least once a season. But not this year, with the opportunity to leave Soldier Field and the future of Pace and Nagy obvious hot topics.

So he wasn’t asked the most obvious question heading into the 2021 season: how does he define progress after calling that the barometer of success when he decided to bring Pace and Nagy back?

That question looms bigger than ever with the 4-7 Bears unlikely to make the playoffs, but Fields will start eight games and may get another six starts as he recovers from broken ribs he sustained against the Ravens last week. .

The firing of Nagy is considered by many to be a fait accompli with Fire Nagy chants breaking out in various locations in Chicago. But the fate of both Nagy and Pace is unclear after last week’s chaotic episode in which it was falsely reported that Thanksgiving Day’s game against the Lions would be Nagys’ last as Bears coach, in part because it’s hard to know what George McCaskey thinks.

Well, find out soon enough. But until then, speculation about Nagy, Pace and McCaskey and Phillips himself will continue to rage at the end of the season. All we know now is what could happen. So here are four scenarios to consider when the Bears 2021 season ends, or possibly sooner:

1. George McCaskey and Ted Phillips step aside.

The McCaskeys are not going to sell the Bears, at least not as long as Virginia McCaskey owns it. But with the Bears’ dismal record in the post-Ditka era of seven playoff appearances and four playoff wins in 28 seasons, George McCaskey must at some point consider that part of the problem is the leadership of the McCaskey family.

(Only three NFL teams that have played in the league during that period have fewer playoff wins. Only three have fewer playoff appearances.)

The McCaskeys may still retain ownership but restructure the franchise so that a president of football operations presumably someone with a proven history of football, management and public relations expertise makes all football decisions, including hiring the general manager.

That is no guarantee of success. But better leadership alone would be an improvement, especially in a scenario like last week, when a weak crisis management plan sparked another embarrassing episode for the Bears organization.

2. George McCaskey clears house fires on GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

Here’s what many frustrated Bears fans expect after Pace and Nagy appeared to be a unique entity with their valued collaborative relationship a key reason to hope 2021 would be an improvement after back-to-back 8-8 seasons.

The Bears are 46-61 (.430) with one winning season and two playoff berths in seven seasons as general manager Paces. That’s a bit misleading as his first three seasons were a virtual breakdown of the roster before the rebuild. But two major mis-evaluations of Pace have left the Bears on the run to draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2017 and hire Nagy in 2018.

Swapping to field Fields in 2021 could be a masterstroke. But poor management of the offensive line and other staffing errors prevented the violation from improving enough to support the Paces case.

Pace has had hits and misses, but the ledger is negative. Outside of linebacker Roquan Smith, even Paces’ biggest hits struggle to maintain success or stay on the field, including Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson, Eddie Goldman and Tarik Cohen. But his misses are forever Trubisky, Kevin White, Mike Glennon, Adam Shaheen, Cody Parkey, Nick Foles, etc.

3. Ryan Pace fires Matt Nagy, remains GM.

This is perhaps the most plausible scenario. It would give McCaskey a chance to prevent Bears fans from storming Halas Hall or talking about a boycott. And it would save McCaskey and Phillips the chore of finding another general manager, their third in 10 years after the resignations of Jerry Angelo after the 2011 season and Phil Emery in 2014, which is not their forte.

The best argument for Pace is based almost entirely on the potential that he tackled two of his biggest offensive problems in the 2021 draft with Fields and offensive tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom. But he hired Nagy, fielded Trubisky, has a defense that is rapidly aging, has injury issues, salary cap issues and does not have a 2022 first round roster.

Pace is a capable general manager who was able to win big under optimal conditions. The Buccaneers Jason Licht had a worse history as a GM before winning gold with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady. But Paces’ luck really needs to change soon.

4. Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy both stick around.

For Bears fans, the doomsday scenario. It is unlikely that McCaskey ordered Nagy to start Fields, as has been reported. But it wouldn’t be so far-fetched for McCaskey to tell Nagy that he cares more about having a young quarterback in place than a playoff berth with Andy Dalton.

And if that was what motivated Nagys’ decision to go with Fields, it’s possible that if Fields continues to make the improvement he showed against the 49ers and Steelers when he returns from injury, that could fit McCaskey’s definition. of progress.

It’s not likely, but possible. At Halas Hall, anything is possible.