England holds crisis talks with Cricket Australia with new Covid variant threatening Ashes disruption
England are in crisis talks with Cricket Australia as the new Omicron Covid variant threatens to disrupt this winter’s Ashes series due to changes to travel rules – and the fifth test in Perth now has only ’50/50′ perspective to go through to go
- The Omicron variant is wreaking havoc as a new strain of Covid
- Travel plans have been compromised and there are concerns about the Ashes series
- England held crisis talks with Cricket Australia about their concerns
- Players’ families may find it more difficult to move within Australia
- The Perth test, scheduled for January 14, has a ’50/50′ chance of passing
England was in crisis talks with Cricket Australia on Saturday night as fears grew that the new Covid variant would disrupt the Ashes.
Ashley Giles, England’s general manager, admitted to being concerned in the camp that the Omicron variant could affect player families entering Australia or cause difficulties in moving across different states of a country with a tough approach to covid.
“It’s still very early, but we’re starting that conversation,” Giles said from the English hotel in Brisbane on Saturday.
“There are going to be changes in border controls to allow our families to travel and we clearly hope this doesn’t affect us. But we are in the hands of national and local governments.’
The English side of Joe Root was already worried about Covid protocols before this variant
Australia’s draconian response to Covid sparked initial concerns about the viability of this year’s Ashes, with England players expressing concerns about both them and their families having to endure 14 days of harsh quarantine in Queensland at the start of the tour.
Now several Australian states have started to put in place new restrictions, with two passengers who arrived in Sydney from Qatar on Saturday evening testing positive for the variant.
“We’ve always known that things could change,” Giles admitted. “I think we were hoping that things would change for the better as we progressed through the series, but as we’ve known with variants for the past two years, things can change negatively as well.
Ben Stokes and Co may be dealing with changes in locations and the situation is evolving
England prepare for huge challenge against Australia away from home
‘Can we prepare for anything? It’s actually not really possible due to the large moving parts, even around quarantine times and rules around different states.
“We will do everything we can to accommodate the families and of course that the players are happy.”
An English spokesperson said it was “too early to say” whether any of the Ashes locations might change, but, as Sportsmail first reported, the chances of the final test going ahead as planned in Perth in Western Australia, that has a particularly strict Covid policy are getting leaner.
Christina Matthews, chief executive of the Western Australia Cricket Association, described the chances of the Perth Test going ahead as ’50/50′.
“I’d probably say I’m 50/50 right now,” she told ABC Radio. “I had gone to 97 percent, but I went back to 50/50. We’ll wait.’
Western Australia’s state government would have to ease some restrictions to allow the test to go ahead in Perth.
“It’s about whether cricket can meet those requirements or not,” said Matthews.
“One of the difficulties for cricket is just the high level of technology required around the broadcast and the number of people needed around the broadcast compared to an AFL (Australian Football League) broadcast.
Some Australian states have already started introducing new draconian restrictions
“It’s one thing to get the players in (but) it’s another to get the people to broadcast.”
The January match now looks likely to be switched to a day-night affair and a second match in Melbourne, where only the Boxing Day test is currently taking place.
The England players who have played in the Twenty20 World Cup and have been quarantined for the past two weeks will join the rest of the squad in Brisbane today ahead of their final warm-up within the squad, alongside the Lions at Monday.
The first test is on December 8 in the Gabba.
