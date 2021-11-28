Parks Committee pitches new project: An urban gym | News

The Parks and Recreation Commission, eager to give Palo Alto residents a new space to compete, exercise and socialize, is leading a major new infrastructure project: a public gym.

Under a proposal from a group of commissioners, the gym, which has an estimated price tag of about $25 million, would include three fields suitable for basketball, volleyball, pickleball, futsal, badminton and table tennis. It would also include exercise rooms where visitors can take yoga and Zumba classes and meeting rooms for smaller gatherings. It would also contain toilets, changing rooms and administrative offices.

The plan is still in its early stages, with a number of key questions yet to be answered. These include: Who pays for the gym’s construction and running costs? Where will the new gym be? And is the demand for indoor rehearsal space strong enough to allay residents’ fears about new construction?

But despite the various uncertainties inherent in the project, earlier this month the committee unanimously and enthusiastically supported the progress of the plans, which members suggested could be funded by private organizations. They pointed to the recently opened Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo as an example of a possible collaboration between the city and private groups to improve the city’s recreational offerings.

Discussions about a new gym are not entirely new. In 2017 Palo Alto approved a new master plan parks and recreation that identified a public gym as an important need for the community. While the city leases its main gym at Cubberley Community Center, which is owned by the Palo Alto Unified School District, it does not have gyms of its own, the plan notes.

“As (a) means of responding to growth and of preserving, expanding, and providing future programming, at least one multi-purpose gymnasium is recognized as a community need,” states the master plan.

Commissioner Jeff LaMere, who was a member of the ad hoc committee that drafted the proposal, argued at the Nov. 17 meeting that the project is worth pursuing. Once built, the gym would accommodate a large number of Palo Alto residents, from toddlers to seniors.

“I see an urban gym as something sorely lacking in a city of our stature, a city of our wealth,” said LaMere, who coaches the Palo Alto High School boys’ basketball team. “A gym can be an anchor of health and wellness for this community. I think it should be a priority for us.”

In the past, talks about a new gym have tended to center on the Cubberley Community Center, a rundown campus in southern Palo Alto that once housed a high school. The city, which owns 8 acres of the campus, has been exploring a redevelopment plan for Cubberley for years that would be implemented in conjunction with the Palo Alto Unified School District, which owns the remaining 27 acres. But while the master plan completed in 2019 for Cubberley, which includes a new health and wellness center, the plan’s vision is unlikely to be realized anytime soon. The school district was reluctant to pursue a major redevelopment with the city, opting instead to set aside 20 acres of the community center as a potential site for a future high school.

Commission chair Anne Cribbs, a strong supporter of building a new gym, said it’s time to look beyond Cubberley.

“We’ve all been waiting a long time for Cubberley,” Cribbs said. “We understand the reasons why we had to wait and why it didn’t work out, but it’s just too risky right now. We need to start a gym in a place where we can be reasonably sure of the land.”

Her colleagues offered a few alternative locations for a new gym. One is a 10.5-acre site near the Baylands Athletic Center that became available after the city redesigned its municipal golf course, now known as Baylands Golf Links. Another is somewhere in Ventura, a neighborhood in southern Palo Alto that has been identified as lacking recreational facilities and is now undergoing its own master plan for future development.

Commissioner Keith Reckdahl, who is also part of the committee examining the gym proposal, said the choice of location will depend on many factors, including accessibility for potential users, availability of existing recreational facilities and the willingness of neighbors in the chosen area. to project.

“Are they going to embrace it or are they going to see it as just getting more traffic?” asked Reckdahl.

However, the commissioners also agreed that the city will need to do a lot more research before the project is ready for consideration by the council. Vice Chairman Jeff Greenfield said that while he believes there is a demand for a gym based on anecdotes and personal experience, the council would likely need to see quantitative data on the use of existing gyms to support the committee’s position.

“I remember when my daughter was playing YMCA basketball, sometimes we had to go to Foothills College to get gym space to play,” Greenfield said. “I believe the need is there, I believe the demand is there, I believe the shortage is there.”

Financing is also expected to be a big joker. The city has just completed construction of a $23 million bicycle bridge and is now building a new public safety building, estimated to cost $118 million. Both projects were on the city’s priority list. That’s not a new gym.

However, the obstacle is not insurmountable, the commissioners agreed. Palo Alto residents have a track record of supporting recreational facilities, as the Junior Museum and Zoo project demonstrates. The city also has two separate groups that help the city raise money for park improvements: the Palo Alto Recreation Foundation and Friends of Palo Alto Parks.

Commissioner David Moss also suggested asking residents to approve a deposit to pay for a new gym: a mechanism the city used in 2008 when it approved the renovation of its library system.

“I know times are tough, but we’ll get through it,” Moss said. “I don’t think we should take (the bond) off the table.”