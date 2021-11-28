2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game with No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 19 Utah at Allegiant Stadium

Tickets, as well as discounted flights and hotel options, are available at Pac-12.com/tickets



SAN FRANCISCO – the no. 11 OREGON Ducks captured the Pac-12 North Division title when they defeated their rival OREGON STATE 38-29 on Saturday. The Ducks will face the No. 19 South Division UTAH Utes in the 11th Annual Pac-12 Football Championship Game, hosted by 76, on Friday, December 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oregon took the North Division title after finishing the regular season with a 7-2 record in conference play. The Ducks will head to the #Pac12FCG for the third time in a row, the first team to do so, and will play in the game for the fifth time. Oregon is 4-0 all-time in the title game, including a 37-15 win over then No. 5 Utah in 2019.

Utah clinched the South Division last Saturday with a 38-7 win over the then No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks in Salt Lake City. The Utes will be the home team due to their 8-1 record in Pac-12 play. This will be Utah’s third appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game, following Washington in 2018 and Oregon in 2019.

This marks the first time the #Pac12FCG has been played at Allegiant Stadium and the first time since 2013 that the game has not been played in the state of California. The South Division champion is 1-9 in the title game, with the 2017 USC Trojans being the only team to take out the North Division opponent.

The Pac-12 Championship Game will air on ABC at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET with pre- and post-game coverage on the Pac-12 Network, starting at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET.

Tickets, as well as discounted flights and hotel options, are available at Pac-12.com/tickets. The Pac-12 Football Championship Game follows the protocols of the local health authorities in Las Vegas. Currently, all fans are required to wear masks in indoor public venues, including the Allegiant Stadium.