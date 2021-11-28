Great Britain, Kazakhstan, Croatia advance to Davis Cup Finals | Protennis





Great Britain, Kazakhstan and Croatia have each advanced to the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup Finals by winning their groups on Sunday. Great Britain defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 to win Group C in Austria’s Innsbruck, setting up a quarter-final against Serbia and Novak Djokovic, or a German team missing number 3 Alexander Zverev. Kazakhstan finished Canada in second place of 2019 3-0 to win Group B in Madrid and set up a quarter-final against a group winner. Croatia defeated Hungary 2-1 to win Group D and set up a quarterfinal against host nation Italy in Turin. Each matchup on indoor hard courts is a best-of-three series with two singles and one doubles. The six group winners plus the two second-place teams with the best records based on sets and games advance to the quarter-finals. The semi-finals and final will be played in Madrid. Later, the United States played against Colombia, defending champion Spain against Russia and Germany against Austria. BRITTANNI 2, CZECH REPUBLIC 1 Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski defeated Jiri Vesely and Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 in the deciding doubles match to give Great Britain a 2-1 victory. After the 143rd Machac defeated number 25 Dan Evans 6-2, 7-5 in the opening game, number 12 Cameron Norrie defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 to tie the series. Today was tough. You look at the rankings and a lot of people would think it will be easy, but it never is, said British Captain Leon Smith. “The Czech team played very well today, it is a very good young team. Machac looked like he had turned into a top 20 player overnight. Andy Murray, who was still in shape after a series of physical problems, chose not to play for Great Britain. Great Britain won the group, France finished second and the Czech Republic third. KAZAKHSTAN 3, CANADA 0 Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik each won their singles to take the series win. Bublik sealed it by beating Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 7-6 (6) after Kukushkin defeated Brayden Schnur 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-5. Then Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov also defeated Peter Polansky and Schnur over three sets in the doubles. Canada was without its top two singles players in the No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime and the No. 14 Denis Shapovalov. Kazakhstan has now reached the quarter-finals in six of the last 10 editions of the Davis Cup. Kazakhstan won the group, Sweden finished second and Canada came last. CROATI 2, HUNGARY 1 Debutant Nino Serdarusic sealed a quarter-final spot for Croatia by beating Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-4 in the opening singles match. Then the top-ranked doubles team of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic took the win over Hungary by beating Marozsan and Peter Nagy 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the deciding doubles match after Zsombor Piros beat former US Open champion Marin Cilic 4 disturbed. -6, 7-5, 6-4 to tie it at 1-1. Croatia won the group, Australia came in second and Hungary finished last. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! An error occurred while processing your request.

