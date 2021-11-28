Quadri Aruna stops table tennis World Cup





Quadri Aruna’s history at the 2021 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Houston has come to an end after a 4-2 defeat to Swede Truls Moregard in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles. The Nigerian who had previously beaten a Swedish Kristian Karlsson in the round of 16 complained of his inability to tame the young and capable 19-year-old Swede after falling in the first two matches of the 4-2 (13-11, 11- ) 8, 2-11, 11-4, 12-14, 11-7) loss in the quarter-finals. I think I did very well, I gave my heart and soul, but the last match was not meant to be,” admitted Aruna. “The first two sets were very important, we started 50-50, the first set was like 10-8 and I lost, also the second set I lost by almost the same margin.The two sets made the biggest difference, but of course he played great, said the Nigerian. Aruna hoped to consolidate his impressive streak so far in the championships; however, he missed a chance to convert while leading 10-8, giving Moregard a chance to take the first stab to claim the first game at 13-11. The young Swedish player’s strong start continued into the second game and blasted through to take an 11-8 win and take a 2-0 lead in the third game. However, Aruna’s reaction in the third game was a huge contrast to the previous games, as he went on a 9-0 run and pushed back Moregard’s advance, to win the game 11-2 and come back from behind. bring it to 2-1 . Like Quadri in the final game, it was Sweden’s turn to take a 6-0 lead and stun Aruna 11-2 for an impressive 3-1 lead before the Nigerian could get into the game comfortably. While Aruna used various tactics to advance in the 5th match, Moregard, who was a member of the team that won the bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships in Halmstad, efficiently used the different angles of the tables to his advantage. He snuck at least six backhand winners to the edge of the table, but his trickery wasn’t enough to stop Aruna from holding the match 14-12. Aruna continued to put in several shots, especially from his famously powerful forehand to hold up at 5-5 feet with the Swede in game 6 to force a decider, but it was Moregard who had to snatch the game on 11. -7 to win the match, ending Arunas flawless solo run at the championships. While acknowledging his historic achievement in Houston, becoming the first African player to reach the last 16 and quarter-finals in championship history, Aruna believes this would motivate more players from the continent to do better in subsequent editions. It will motivate them you know when Toriola reached the round of 32 in the Olympics it motivated a lot of us so I was in the quarter finals in Rio Omar Assar was motivated and excited he did the same in Tokyo done here, I’m sure Omotayo, Iba or Omar Assar can do even better,” Aruna said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theeagleonline.com.ng/quadri-aruna-bows-out-of-world-table-tennis-championships/

