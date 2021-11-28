As the bears should know, bad things happen to bad organizations

The romantic, bearish perspective of what happens to the local NFL team is one of a franchise that bravely carries on despite being besieged by evil forces bent on disappearing.

The truth would like to have a word with that view.

The whole truth is that the Bears can blame themselves for everything that happened to them, even the rumors and reports that seem alienated from reality. The organization is the driving force in its own sob story. If there’s no McCaskey family, there’s no team president Ted Phillips. If there’s no Phillips, there’s no CEO Ryan Pace. If there’s no Tempo, there’s no coach Matt Nagy.

If there’s no Nagy, there’s no five-game losing streak and no terrible foul. And if there’s no five-game losing streak and no terrible foul, there’s no sketchy coverage of an imminent firing, an impending firing for that matter, it wasn’t either.

Is this unfair to the Bears? Does it lightheartedly forgive a journalistic sin? Probably in the narrower context. To be clear, I do not endorse Patch.com. Two days before the Bears Thanksgiving game in Detroit, the news site reported that the team had already announced that Nagy’s Lions game would be its last as head coach. The story turned out to be wrong. There are no subtleties or qualifications for that. Nagy is still the Bears coach.

But beating the Bears off-field these days is what happens when an organization serially bumbles. When you’re your own worst enemy, you don’t need enemies like a nearby news source. If you’re wearing a Kick Me sign, steel-toed boots will usually find you. Then it’s open season, and in the world we live in, well, good luck with that. It results in rumours, non-stop social media abuse and glowing stories that should never see the light of day.

Bears management declined to comment on Patch.com’s story and took what it probably thought was the main drag. That left Nagy to refute his own firing. As the story took on a life and decibel level of its own, team president George McCaskey had to address the players and coaches and tell them there was no truth in it. But by then it was too late. The lame duck coach story was everywhere and it became the theme of the Bears game against humble Detroit. They eventually won one for their beleaguered Gipper. Yes.

This is what I mean when I say that the franchise is responsible for everything that happened this season (and previous seasons), even the things beyond its control. A clever organization would have quickly and publicly shot down the report on Nagy. Not these guys. McCaskey hasn’t talked to the media since Illinois became a state and Pace since Brylcreem was invented. So if their lips were rusty, what were the chances that someone in Halas Hall would think to send out a press release debunking the Patch.com story? Zero.

Those in charge don’t know how to do things. They think they are noble when in fact they are assholes. In this case, their silence has caused damage to the organization and left their coach in a very uncomfortable position. Good companies don’t let that happen.

Incompetence has been Bears’ constant companion for years, so it was no surprise that last week turned out like this, no surprise that something like this would happen to them. Again, they are not responsible for Patch.com’s story, but even if they don’t want to, they help and support.

This season was a mess before news broke of Nagy’s imminent exit. Last month, when he couldn’t find a way to improve on an attack that had struggled for the previous two years, he gave up his game calling duties, ostensibly his strength. He hasn’t been able to figure out how to get much out of starting quarterback Justin Fields, who was supposed to be a lot better than Mitch Trubisky but was statistically worse.

Now the season has turned from a mess to a soap opera. Everyone is waiting for the next shoe to drop, and if it doesn’t happen soon, you can bet a blogger will report a heel hitting the ground. Nagy thinks he’ll be fired after the season, and Pace should be, but Chicago, who knows the McCaskeys all too well, fears the worst.

I should feel sorry for the Bears, but don’t. They are not innocent bystanders. They are not the victims of bad luck. They are not brave souls who live in an unfair world. They are the sum of all the mistakes and bad decisions they have made for decades.