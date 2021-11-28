Significant roster revenue likely for Arizona football after 1-11 season

The Arizona Wildcats team you saw walking off the field on Saturday after another disappointing loss is going to look like all otherwise when the 2022 season kicks off in San Diego in September. And not just because seven starters and a handful of backups became ineligible or walked out during Senior Day activities earlier this month.

Read between the lines of coach jedd fish remarks after losing 38-15 at ASU and it’s clear there will be big roster turnover during his first full outdoor season in charge of the program.

This off-season won’t be easy, Fisch said. It will be difficult to turn losses into wins. It’s about dedication, about dedication, about loyalty, about trust. And those four words will often be discussed in our building. If you’re going to commit to being a good football team, and if you’re going to have a championship-class program, it takes everyone. I look forward to seeing our guys embrace that mindset and recognize that it’s not for everyone. That’s just the way it’s going to work, that was a program committed to turning this thing around.

Asked about what he learned from his first season as head coach, Fisch said he has already focused on crafting a roster that better suits what he and his coaching staff want to do. The Wildcats added quite a few transfers after Fischs hired, as well as some freshmen (although most were walk-ons) to the mix, but overall he inherited most of a roster that had lost the previous 12 games and was noticeable retired towards the end of the 2020 season.

We have opportunities to see what our team looks like, who our players are, Fisch said. We didn’t know them last season. Now we know exactly what these guys are doing well and can work well on that and see what they can do.

There are 27 players on the UAs’s online roster who have either exhausted their eligibility or walked on Senior Day, about 20 of them on scholarship. Assuming no one returns and they do at least one, the Wildcats would have just seven seniors returning by 2022.

That number is rising significantly through the portal, while the other classes, especially freshmen and sophomores, are likely to see the most attrition in terms of players advancing.

Going into the Territorial Cup, there were over 20 scholarship players who did not appear in a match this season, as well as a dozen more walk-ons. Many of them may go elsewhere in search of playtime, as will some who saw limited action during the fall.

Fisch also needs to find a defensive coordinator to replace Don Brown, who is leaving to become head coach at UMass. The Wildcats may also need a new linebackers coach if Keith Dudzinskic follows Brown to Amherst.

Fisch indicated that he would like to have a new DC within 48 hours, and that getting it on board as soon as possible can only help with recruiting and roster management. The early signing period in mid-December, as well as the ever-growing list of players on the NCAA transfer portal, make this a necessity.

I’m sure there are coaching things, things that happened today that I don’t even know about, hired guys, whatever, he said. I think the bottom line is that the recruitment starts tomorrow, with the transfer portal being as active as it is, when you have an early signing window, which will be about, whatever, 18 days, the sooner you get your staff, especially if you’re talking about coordinators, especially when you’re talking about a coordinator on the other side of the head coach’s ball, the faster the better. Well, try to deal with that quickly.