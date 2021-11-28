Cincinnati Bengals demolish Pittsburgh Steelers amid playoff push

For the Cincinnati Bengals’ first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton stood in front of the room at the Westin hotel in downtown Pittsburgh. Since Hilton played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Steelers, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had Hilton deliver the pregame speech for the first game of the year against the Bengals against their biggest rival.

Hilton, who sat front row to the Bengals’ demise in late 2010, told the rest of the team about the extent of the Bengals’ rivalry with Pittsburgh. He told the Bengals players about how the Steelers stabbed him in the back when they failed to re-sign him at the end of the 2020 season.

Then Hilton told the rest of the Bengals roster that the best way for the team to prove it could compete in 2021 would be to beat Cincinnatis’ biggest rival. Two months later, the Bengals closed the series of the season with a 41-10 win over the Steelers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

For every step forward and backward the Bengals have taken over the past 20 years, Pittsburgh has been a main character in the story. In 2005, the Steelers knocked former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer out of the playoffs and eliminated Cincinnati in the first round.

In 2013, the Steelers dominated the Bengals on “Sunday Night Football,” knocking Bengals gambler Kevin Huber out of the game with one of the rivalry’s defining hits. In 2015, the Steelers embarrassed the Bengals in the first round of the playoffs in a game that had one of the worst collapses in Cincinnatis history.

After that game, the Bengals went five years without beating the Steelers. A last-second loss to Pittsburgh in 2018 marked the beginning of the end for former Bengal head coach Marvin Lewis. In 2019, former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton gave the Bengals a reason to take a new direction with his performance against Pittsburgh in “Monday Night Football.”

All those losses and all those failures against Pittsburgh led the Bengals to Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, JaMarr Chase and the rest of a completely rebuilt roster. It led the Bengals to victory over the Steelers on Sunday.

The Bengals started with a perfect first half. Burrow completed 14 of his first 16 passes, including a perfectly placed deep ball to wide receiver Tee Higgins who went for a touchdown. Running back Joe Mixon had 117 yards and a touchdown before halftime as the Bengals offensive line dominated the game.

Bangladeshi cornerback Eli Apple intercepted a pass on the Steelers first drive of the game, and Hilton ended the half with a pick-six against his former team. After the Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 3, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd said the Steelers players stopped during the second half. In the second matchup of the year, the Bengals held a 31-3 lead at halftime.

On both sides of the ball, Cincinnati looked exactly like the team the Bengals said they wanted to be for the past three seasons. Bengal’s attack established the point and set the tone with physical runs from Mixon, who had a career-high 165 rushing yards. After bending the Steelers defense, Burrow found wide open receivers in the field.

The result was a moment the Bengals were looking for for most Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 18-year NFL career. Cincinnati has now won three games in a row against Pittsburgh for the first time since 1990. The Bengals have a brighter future than their biggest rival.

With Roethlisberger nearing the end of his career and Burrow just getting started, the Bengals didn’t have much of an advantage over their biggest rival in the Paul Brown Stadium era.

As Hilton told the Bengals, the AFC North has always gone through Pittsburgh. With one of Bengal’s biggest goals behind them, all they have to do is make it to the play-offs.