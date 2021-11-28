College Football Playoff Photo for Championship Week: Chaos is here with Michigan in, Ohio State out

Rivalry Week did not disappoint.

No. 5 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 in The Game to win its first Big Ten East Championship. The Wolverines are now in a prime position to make the College Football Playoff for the first time if they can avoid defeat to Iowa.

No. 3 Alabama rallied behind Bryce Young with a last-minute drive to beat Auburn 24-22 in a four-extension thriller. Now the Crimson Tide faces the test of all tests against top-ranked Georgia.

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State lived up to the “Bedlam” moniker before OSU triumphed and went to 11-1.

What does the rest of the field look like?

Sporting News continues to sort those teams based on how the contenders should be ranked. The penultimate set of CFP rankings is Tuesday, followed by the final pairs on Sunday.

Each week we will break down the playoff picture based on how we think the CFP committee should rank the top 10 teams. Future results are not projected:

Celebrate in the College Football Playoff

1. Georgia (12-0)

Next week: vs. Alabama (SEC Championship)

The Bulldogs are in, in every way. Georgia closed an undefeated regular season with a 45-0 loss to rival Georgia Tech. Stetson Bennett passed for 255 yards and four TDs, and the Bulldogs allowed 6.9 points per game in the Alabama matchup. Even with a loss, Georgia feels like it is the only team to secure one of the four places.

2. Michigan (11-1)

Next week:vs. Iowa (Big Ten Championship)

It’s taken longer than expected, but Jim Harbaugh is one step closer. Michigan eventually broke the eight-game losing slip to Ohio State with an emphatic 42-27 win at the Big House. Hassan Haskins rushed for 169 yards and five TDs in a throwback performance, and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks. Michigan is in the Big Ten championship game for the first time, where Iowa will wait. The Wolverines would also have a place if not for the loss to the state of Michigan.

3. Alabama (11-1)

Next week: vs. Georgia (SEC Championship)

The Iron Bowl did not disappoint. Trey Sanders fell short in fourth and first place late in the fourth quarter, which looked to spell another disappointing defeat at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Instead, Bryce Young took advantage of a final shot to lead a 97-yard drive that forced overtime. The Crimson Tide then made a capital, to take a 24-22 win after four overtimes on John Metchie’s two-point conversion catch. Alabama is still on a tightrope, but it made it to the SEC championship game and will have a chance to seal another playoff berth with a win against undefeated Georgia. A Crimson Tide team with two losses will be the source of some compelling arguments when it falls in Atlanta.

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

Next week: vs. Houston (AAC Championship)

The Bearcats took care of business in a 35-13 win against East Carolina on Friday, which concluded an undefeated season. Next up is a matchup with Houston (11-1) in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Desmond Ridder passed for 301 yards and two TDs against the Pirates and has an intriguing case of becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist. Cincinnati may still have to hold off the Big 12 championship, but that Notre Dame win has even more merit.

two out

5. Our Lady (11-1)

Next week:Regular season complete

Notre Dame does not have a conference championship game, but the Irish finished an impressive season with a 45-14 win against Stanford. Jack Coan passed over 70 percent for the fourth straight game and the Irish have a convincing CFP case, knowing the only loss was to Cincinnati. Will out of sight, out of mind on the conference championship weekend help or hurt the Irish? The perennial question still stands, but an Alabama loss to Georgia opens the door.

6. Oklahoma State (11-1)

Next week: vs. Baylor (Big 12 Championship)

Oklahoma State needed a last minute stop to survive Bedlam, but the Cowboys won dramatically 37-33 to knock the rival Sooners out of the College Football Playoff race. Collin Oliver fired Caleb Williams in the final game of the game, and Oklahoma State now draws Baylor into the Big 12 Championship. The Cowboys won the regular season game 24-14, and a win would give them five wins against ranked opponents. That’s enough to spark a debate should any combination of Alabama, Michigan or Cincinnati lose. Is it enough to rush Notre Dame?

Four to watch

7. Baylor (10-2)

Next week: vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship)

Who had Baylor in the Big 12 Championship preseason? Sophomore coach Dave Aranda has worked wonders with the Bears, and they rounded out a regular 10-win season with a 27-24 win against Texas Tech. Gerry Bohanon (hamstring) didn’t play, but Blake Shapen came in with 254 passing yards and a pair of TDs. Abram Smith added 117 yards rushing. The Bears won’t crack the CFP without major chaos, and even with that, they remain a long shot.

8. Oregon (10-2)

Next week: vs. Oregon (Pac-12 Championship)

We are back at this point again. The Ducks got back on track with a 33-24 win against Oregon State and now have a shot at a third straight Pac-12 championship. Oregon has two losses, but they have a chance to correct their mistake against Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Ducks beat the Buckeyes on September 11, and a win against the Utes will likely put Oregon in a rematch situation in the Rose Bowl.

9. Ohio State (10-2)

Next week:Regular season complete

For the first time in five years, the Buckeyes will not represent the Big Ten East in the Big Ten Championship game. The 42-27 loss to Michigan raises serious questions about the defense. CJ Stroud passed for 394 yards and two TDs in a loss that came close to the Sept 11 slip. against Oregon. The Buckeyes may be the most talented team in the New Year’s Day Six, but third-year coach Ryan Day will have an interesting offseason after that first loss to the Wolverines.

10. Iowa (10-2)

Next week: vs. Michigan (Big Ten Championship Game)

Ole Miss will likely be ranked higher, but the Hawkeyes have a division championship and a chance to play for the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2015. Iowa has won four straight games since its consecutive losses to Purdue and Wisconsin, finishing the regular season with a come-from-behind 28-21 win against Nebraska. Michigan defeated Iowa 10-3 in the teams’ final meeting in 2019.