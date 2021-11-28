Bombshell Novak Djokovic twist amid blackmail claim

Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan (right) has made a prediction that his son will not play the Australian Open. Photo: Getty

The father of 20-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic says he does not expect his son to play at the Australian Open after alleging the Serb was the victim of “blackmail” by tennis officials.

Djokovic’s participation in Grand Slam. Melbourne Park been the subject of intense debate in the tennis world, with Australian Open officials declaring unvaccinated players unable to participate and the world No. 1 refusing to reveal his vaccination status.

‘WE TAKE CREDITS’: Call from Australian Open boss about growing player trend

‘SHAME’: IOC official’s ‘shameful’ Peng Shuai interview turned down

Djokovic, 34, who would bid to overtake rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with a record-breaking 21st grand slam title in Melbourne, has declined to say whether or not he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Djokovic has consistently stated that his status is a private matter and that it is his choice whether or not to be vaccinated.

But Craig Tiley, head of the Australian Open tournament, has said that all players must be double vaxxed to participate.

Speaking on Serbian television, Djokovic’s father Srdjan likened the restrictions to “blackmail” and made the bombshell call that his son “probably won’t play” in the first grand slam tournament of the new year.

“Of course he would like to go with all his heart,” Djokovic’s father Srdjan told Serbian channel Prda TV.

“Because he is a sportsman and there are a lot of our people, the (Serbian) diaspora, who would like to see Novak.

“But I really don’t know if that’s going to happen. Probably not under these circumstances, with this blackmail and when it’s done that way.”

Srdjan Djokovic also defended his son’s “exclusive and personal right” to be vaccinated or not, claiming that even he did not know whether Novak had gotten the shot.

Story continues

Tiley revealed last week that Djokovic “has said he sees this as a private matter to himself”.

“We would love to see Novak here. He knows he needs to be vaccinated to play here,” he added.

Djokovic contracted Covid-19 during the ill-fated Adria Tour event he staged in the Balkans in June 2020, but said he had no symptoms.

Tiley said last week that he expected Djokovic to compete in the first grand slam of the new year, saying he couldn’t imagine the Serb missing the opportunity to put Federer and Nadal on the all-time majors list. beat by winning a 10th. Australian Open crown.

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley is confident Novak Djokovic will not miss the chance to win a 10th crown at Melbourne Park in 2022. Photo: Getty

Aus Open boss is confident Novak Djokovic will play

“He has not shared his status with anyone,” Tiley told sports radio station SEN.

“He believes that what you say about your medical position is private and he thinks people should have the right to choose.”

But Tiley added: “Novak has won nine Australian Opens and I’m sure he wants to get to ten.

“He’s on 20 Grand Slam titles, just like Rafa Nadal, who is coming up, and Roger Federer, so one is going to outdo the other.

“I don’t think Novak wants to leave that achievement to someone else.

“One thing is certain, if he plays here in January, he will be vaccinated.”

Djokovic said over the weekend that “we will have to wait and see” when asked if he will be at Melbourne Park to defend his title.

Currently, about 85 percent of players have gotten the jab, and Tiley said he expected it to be between 95 and 100 percent by January.

“We have a lot of credit for that because we put a vaccination requirement on it (coming to Australia),” he said.

with agencies

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.