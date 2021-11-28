India’s long wait for a medal continues at the World Table Tennis Championships

The odds of winning a medal at the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships were extremely high given the number of Indian rowers competing. The first round of 128 turned out to be a disaster as 6 singles paddlers crashed in the singles event. In the next few rounds, there was no Indian left to compete in the singles. However, the doubles category was a ray of hope as Batra/Archana and Batra/Sathiyan exceeded all expectations in the early stages of the matchups.

Manika-Sathiyan is one step short of a medal! Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will face Japanese duo Hayata/Harimoto in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Houston. Score: 5-11, 2-11, 11-7, 9-11#Table tennis | #ITTFWorlds2021 The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) November 27, 2021

It was a day of hope for Batra as she lost in the quarterfinals in the 2017 women’s doubles event. This time she had two chances of victory in two different events and it looked like the top paddler was going to have her way this time.

The first mixed doubles match with Sathiyan did not go as expected. The Indian pair lost with a set score of 3-1 to Hayata and Harimoto from Japan. Despite losing the first set, they made a comeback in the third set before going down an embarrassing 11-9 to seal their exit. Batra and Archana Kamath had a similar exit when they lost 11-1, 11-6, 11-8 in straight sets to Sarah Nutte and Ni Xialing from Luxembourg.

This put an end to any hopes of India winning a medal at the World Championships and continued an unwelcome streak. The performances were promising, but it seemed like this year was not India’s time for glory. The wait continues with the hopes of breaking the quarter-final jinx at the next World Cup.