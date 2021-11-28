Sports
NFL Week 12 Fashion – You can’t go wrong with a good suit
With only five weeks to go into the 2021 NFL season, every game has playoff implications. For example, the Indianapolis Colts had run out of magic against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Entering their matchup on two-game winning streaks, the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are both on the hunt for a Wild Card spot. Can the Los Angeles Rams make their two-game slip against rising Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?
With December and 2022 just around the corner, players are closing out the year with some great looks.
Dress for success
There are few outfits that are never as missing as a suit. From a pink suit in South Florida on Carolina Panthers’ Robby Anderson to the stripes of the Pittsburgh Steelers, suits are always successful.
Florida Robby pic.twitter.com/ULlh8d9Hir
Carolina Panthers (@panthers) November 28, 2021
Paul Brown Stadium pic.twitter.com/eD9orrfnJ0
Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 28, 2021
Business attire with a smile #RuleTheJungle | @Joe_MainMixon pic.twitter.com/Rpq0HJR532
Bengali Cincinnati (@Bengal) November 28, 2021
.@DeVontaSmith_6 seems ready to put on a show. @Bose | #FlyEaglesFly
: #PHvsNYG — 13:00 ET on FOX
: NFL app pic.twitter.com/pxODwVlZKX
NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2021
What is it, Uno?!#RuleTheJungle | @Real10jayy__ pic.twitter.com/EKtXK0nNJL
Bengali Cincinnati (@Bengal) November 28, 2021
Gucci Goals
If there’s one thing on our holiday wish list, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins’ Gucci x The North Face overall.
Paul Brown Stadium@Bose | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/PmEzxwmTdq
Bengali Cincinnati (@Bengal) November 28, 2021
What kind of weather?
Dave Andrews has been with the New England Patriots since 2015, so we suppose it makes sense that the Georgia native isn’t phased with 30-degree days anymore.
Weather: @dandrews61: pic.twitter.com/X0tzXGJ7Gs
New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 28, 2021
fall fits
It’s not too late — or too cold — to rock some fall passes before winter really hits. The Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Giants have locked the shirts, jackets and shackets.
Fall fits: #DUUUVAL edition@riventecognac | #ATLvsJAX pic.twitter.com/bDxgHbMAv3
Jaguars Jacksonville (@Jaguars) November 28, 2021
Time to work pic.twitter.com/1r0RVWGIx4
New York Giants (@Giants) November 28, 2021
A message for everyone
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon has arguably the best hoodie we’ve seen all year. The message is one that we can all get behind.
@Ajdillon7 #LARvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/akxHR4L5zq
Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2021
Legendary
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson rocks vintage shirts in tribute to other legendary receivers. Cris Carter, who played with the Vikings from 1990 to 2001, got the wink on Sunday.
Legendary pic.twitter.com/cTQ8WHAOUI
Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 28, 2021
