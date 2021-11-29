Michael Vaughan deserves a second chance, England cricket chief says

Ashley Giles, director of England’s men’s cricket team, has indicated that he believes Michael Vaughan should be given a chance to be rehabilitated and resume his media career following accusations of racism against him by Azeem Rafiq.

Giles said there was no place for racism in cricket. But when asked specifically about Vaughan, his former England captain with whom he won the Ashes in 2005, he replied that refusing to give people a second chance and a chance to be educated was not a healthy way forward for the sport. .

Vaughan has been fighting for his media career and reputation since Rafiq claimed that before a 2009 match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge, he told him and three other Yorkshire players of Asian descent: Too many of you, we have to do something about it.

He has strenuously denied ever saying those words, while two other players Rana Naved-ul-Hasan and English spinner Adil Rashid backed up Rafiq’s account from that day.

Vaughan again denied the allegation during an interview with BBC Dan Walker on Saturday, though he apologized to Rafiq for the pain he had endured in Yorkshire.

The 47-year-old, who has been omitted from BBC coverage of Australia’s upcoming Ashes series, was also forced during that BBC interview to apologize for historic xenophobic tweets, including one posted in the wake of the Manchester bombing. Arena in 2017 that suggested English all-rounder Moeen Ali should ask fellow Muslims he didn’t know were terrorists.

Asked specifically about Vaughan’s situation, Giles, who is in Brisbane with England’s Ashes team, replied that I cannot comment on what the BBC should do with any of their employees. But I think tolerance is very important. We all make mistakes and we will do it again. But we must be able to tolerate, educate and rehabilitate, otherwise people will not open up and share their experiences and learn.

Vaughan under pressure

Michael Vaughan said on Saturday he regretted the pain Azeem Rafiq had suffered in Yorkshire. . . not giving people second chances, I’m not sure if that’s a healthy way forward for us. . . We all know this can be a bit of a minefield. Even the language we use in this area changes almost by the month. So for me we need to educate more, we need to pronounce it much more effectively in the locker room. . . I think it is a collective responsibility of all of us to do something about this.

Giles also backed England captain Joe Root to stop an Ashes test where he found his players were being abused by the mob based on their race or nationality.

We know the crowds here can be lively. I experienced that myself as a player, Giles said. But I would certainly trust Joe Root to do what is right on the field. If he chose to take the team to the center of the field and stop play while that was being investigated, then absolutely. I don’t think any of our players should be exposed to any kind of abuse, but in particular to discrimination and racism.

Giles also confirmed that he is talking to his Australian counterparts about how the new Omicron Covid variant could affect England’s Ashes tour. Several Australian states have tightened their border restrictions over the weekend and there are concerns that some player families flying to Melbourne before Christmas could be forced into quarantine on arrival if the situation worsens. Guardian