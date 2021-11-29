Tennis: Italy reach last eight in Davis Cup final, Russia and Great Britain wins, tennis news and top stories

MADRID (Reuters) – Favorites Russia Tennis Federation opened their Davis Cup Finals campaign with a resounding win over Ecuador, Great Britain started with a win over France and Italy advanced to the quarter-finals on Saturday (November 27) with a win over Colombia.

But 28-time champions Australia faces near-certain elimination despite beating Hungary 2-1.

Novak Djokovic’s Serbia was beaten 2-1 by Germany in Group F as the world No. 1 lost a thrilling double decider meaning they will have to wait until Sunday’s final round-robin matches before they know if they can whether or not to advance.

The Russians defeated Ecuador 3-0 in Madrid to level with Spain, against whom they will have to decide on Sunday who will be the winners of Group A.

World No. 5 Andrey Rublev defeated Roberto Quiroz 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 before US Open champion Daniil Medvedev crushed World No. 149 Emilio Gomez for the loss of two games.

Rublev then teamed up with Aslan Karatsev to defeat Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo in three sets.

Italy, beating the US in their opening game in Group E, won both singles against Colombia in Turin with victories for Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner.

Great Britain got off to a quick start against France in Group C, with Dan Evans beating Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie then defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-2, 7-6 (10-8) after coming back from 1-4 in an exciting tiebreak.

France won the doubles when Rinderknech, a late substitute for Pierre-Hugues Herbert, along with Nicolas Mahut defeated Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski 6-1, 6-4 – a win that could prove vital for France, which is the Czech Republic. Republic had defeated.

Great Britain plays against the Czechs on Sunday and is at stake.

Djokovic had to work overtime in Serbia’s clash with Germany in Innsbruck, where fans are not allowed.

After teammate Filip Krajinovic lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 to Dominik Koepfer, Djokovic tied the score with a comfortable victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.

Djokovic returned to court to play alongside Nikola Cacic, but Serbia’s hopes of continuing as group winners were dashed when the Serbian pair lost 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 to Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, despite a lead of a lead in the decider.

Serbia, who defeated Austria 3-0 in their first group stage match in Group F, will now have to wait until Germany’s clash with Austria on Sunday to learn their fate, though they are well placed to progress as one of the top runners up.

Eighteen teams compete in six round-robin groups in three cities for places in the final eight starting Monday. Six group winners and the two best runners-up will advance.

The ties in Innsbruck are being played behind closed doors due to the reintroduction of a Covid-19 lockdown in Austria, while those in Madrid and Turin are under capacity.

Australia defeated Hungary 2-1 in Turin, but ended their Group D campaign with a 2-4 record after losing 3-0 to Croatia in their opening game on Thursday.

Australia lost 1-0 to Hungary when Zsombor Piros, the 282nd in the world ranking, took the biggest win of his career by beating John Millman 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Lleyton Hewitt’s Australia finally took their first win of the tournament as Alex de Minaur endured a three-hour match, beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2).

The double pair of Alex Bolt and John Peers sealed the tie when they defeated the Hungarian duo 6-3, 6-7 (13-11), 6-3.

In Madrid, Kazakhstan defeated Sweden 2-1 in Group B with their doubles against Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov who sealed the win after Swede Elias Ymer and Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik won their singles rubbers.

Sweden remains in the lead, beating Canada 3-0, but Kazakhstan can win on Sunday with a win over Canada.