no. 17 Ohio State triumphs 3-2 in series final against Mercyhurst
A pair of unsung heroes stepped up for the Buckeyes Saturday night, earning Ohio State men’s hockey a non-conference series split with the Mercyhurst Lakers.
No. 17 Ohio State (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten) defeated Mercyhurst (4-6-4, 3-3-4 AHA) 3-2 Saturday night with seven different Buckeyes scoring a run in the triumph .
As usual, the Buckeyes used a combination of different players to get the job done, which is something head coach Steve Rohlik loves about his team.
I think that’s the recipe for our success. It’s been like that all year, Rohlik said. You’ll see that as we move forward. As a coach you are not dependent on one or two guys, every night someone else joins.
Mercyhurst could only muster three shots in the opening frame. The Ohio States defender did well to keep the puck in the attack zone for most of the first 20 minutes.
Junior defender James Marooney scored the first goal of his collegiate goal after 4:43 of the second period. The Chaska, Minnesota native skated on target alongside junior striker Dalton Messina and shot a rebound into an empty net.
Messina, who made only his second appearance of the season tonight, scored the first point of his collegiate career on the piece. Sophomore forward Joe Dunlap got the second assist on goal, the third point he has recorded in his last five games.
Rohlik said he enjoyed seeing Marooney and Messina, two guys who don’t set the world on fire with their score, get some recognition in tonight’s win.
It’s nice to see them having a night like this, Rohlik said. People don’t always see their names in the papers and the statistics, but I see them every day and how hard they work, how they contribute to our team every day and make us better.
Midway through the second frame, Mercyhurst found the equalizer. Ohio State got caught up in a line change while capitalizing on the penalty kill and sophomore forward Mickey Burns. The goal was Burns second in as many nights for the Lakers.
Rohlik said he was disappointed by the defensive failure that allowed the Lakers to score.
You don’t want to give up the easy ones, Rohlik said. You have to work so hard to kill a penalty that you don’t want to give up an easy one.
With 1:38 to play in the second period, freshman forward Georgii Merkulov restored the lead for the Buckeyes. Junior striker Kamil Sadlocha ran for the puck before firing a pass over goal for Merkulov, who calmly took the puck around sophomore goalkeeper Kyle McClellan and into the back of the net.
Merkulov’s tally was his third of the season, earning him nine points for the year. Along with Sadlocha, freshman forward Cam Thiesing scored an assist on goal, the fifth of his rookie season.
After 40 minutes Ohio State grabbed a 2-1 lead. The Buckeyes had registered 27 shots compared to the Lakers 15.
Mercyhurst brought the score to two with 10:38 remaining. A reasonably optimistic attempt at blue line from sophomore forward Austin Heidemann went unseen through freshman netminder Jakub Dobe, and into the back of the net.
Exactly two minutes after the Lakers tied things up, Sadlocha and Merkulov combined again to give the Buckeyes their third lead of the game. The Carpentersville, Illinois native collected a pass from Merkulov for the net and put a wristshot past McLellan for his third goal of the campaign.
The goal gave Sadlocha, who was voted the team’s most improved player in 2021 by his team-mates, his second multi-point effort of the campaign. The first came in the 5-2 win over Penn State Nov. 5.
Sadlocha turned all the applause to Merkulov and said it was he who really made the piece.
Georgii played a nice move and I just finished it, said Sadlocha. Credit to him.
Sadlocha had a chance to add a second goal with 11 seconds left but chose to feed the puck to promote forward Eric Cooley. Although his selfless play did not result in a goal, Sadlocha said he would do the same if given the chance again.
I wanted Cooley to score, Sadlocha said. I trust him. He just put it above, a little too high.
Graduate defender Will Riedell made some critical defensive plays in the last few minutes that allowed the Buckeyes to take the hard-fought victory.
Dobe saved 21-of-23 shots that the Lakers sent at him this way. The Czech international improved his collegiate record to 8-3-0.
Ohio State’s next step is a trip to South Bend, Indiana, for a two-game run against No. 8 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have won six straight games and will present a tough test for the Buckeyes.
Sadlocha reiterated that he and his teammates have to work hard during the week if they want to be successful against a team of the caliber of Notre Dames.
I think we should forget about this weekend and get back to work on Monday, Sadlocha said. It’s a whole new animal next weekend.
