Struggling Cam Newton on the bench by Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss

MIAMI — Cam Newton’s storybook, which began his second stint with the Panthers, came to a halt on Sunday as he sat on the bench in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Newton was replaced by PJ Walker with just over 10 minutes left and the Panthers trailing 20.

Coach Matt Rhule told Newton the switch was made because the Panthers (5-7) were in a rush and Walker had better grasped the two-minute attack.

Rhule doesn’t expect a quarterback change after Carolina returns from retirement.

“In the end, we didn’t protect the quarterback at all,” he said. “It wouldn’t be fair to keep Cam there and keep getting him hit.”

Carolina also ran back, Christian McCaffrey sustained a left ankle injury in the second quarter and only played one snap in the second half. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that McCaffrey was wearing a walking boot when he left the stadium. Rhule said he didn’t immediately realize the extent of McCaffrey’s injury, who missed 13 games last season with injuries and five games this season with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey saw his streak of catching at least one pass broken in 57 consecutive games in which he played. That streak was the longest linked by a back since Theo Reddick had 57 from 2014 to 2018, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Panthers gave up five sacks, but only one of them was on Newton. However, the 32-year-old quarterback was hit countless other times and got several passes on the line of scrimmage.

Newton refused to blame his performance—he completed 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions for a passer rating of 5.8—on his protection.

He understood why the change had been made.

“I thought that was fine,” he said. “In the end, it’s still about being a professional. At that point, I had more than enough opportunities to balance the game. You don’t have to compete with that.”

The Panthers are 0-2 with Newton as the starter, but his performance was solid until Sunday. Newton’s 23.8 completion rate was the worst for a player with more than 20 tries since 2004, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information.

Detroit’s Joey Harrington completed 22.7% that year against Green Bay.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the worst-ever completion rate by a former NFL MVP with a minimum of 20 pass attempts. Peyton Manning (25.0, 2015) previously held the record, followed by Brett Favre (30.4, 1999) and Roman Gabriel (30.4, 1975).

“This is the NFL,” Newton said. “Nothing is promised. Just because Cam Newton is on your roster doesn’t mean you’re going to win. Just because it’s a feel-good story doesn’t mean you’re going to win.”

Newton’s poor performance came less than three weeks after he signed a one-year contract that could pay him up to $10 million for the rest of the season if he meets incentives. He scored the first two touches on the ball in relief for Walker in an Arizona win, four days after rejoining the team that made him the top pick of the 2011 draft.

He had two touchdown passes and a hasty touchdown in last week’s 27-21 loss to Washington.

It all fell apart on Sunday after Newton scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-7.

Rhule called it “a bad day.” Newton said he plans to use the next week to delve deeper into the offense so that what happened Sunday won’t happen again.

“Today it really came out because of the situation, because I didn’t have a full grip,” Newton said. “It’s not nobody to blame, especially the situation I got into. I plan to do some sort of self-examination this week and get to the root of this violation.”