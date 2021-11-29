Sports
Irish cricket team heading home after red list problems
Ireland’s women’s cricket team, including three members from Northern Ireland, have flown to Namibia as the squad continues their arduous journey home from Zimbabwe following the change in international travel restrictions due to a new Covid variant.
Northern Ireland stars Cara Murray and Amy Hunter, as well as team manager Beth Healy, raced to get home before the UK government’s tougher travel restrictions came into effect in the early hours of Sunday.
Now that the deadline has passed, Northern Ireland cricketers will have to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel on their return.
The Omicron variant, which has been identified as a cause of concern by the World Health Organization, has been discovered in England and has been linked to travel in southern Africa.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced travel bans on several African countries in an attempt to contain the spread of the variants.
The Irish women’s team was flown from Zimbabwe to Namibia by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday and is currently awaiting news of an onward flight at a hotel in Windhoek.
They will hopefully learn the way forward soon, said a spokesman for Cricket Ireland.
The repatriation home is being handled by the ICC and they are currently working out the best route home.
Hunter, who just celebrated her 16th birthday last month, Healy from Belfast and Murray from Saintfield were part of the Irish squad that played in Africa’s World Cup qualifiers.
The matches in Zimbabwe have since been abandoned by the ICC following the outbreak of the variant in several African countries.
The tournament, to be played through Sunday, would have decided the last three places for the ICC Womens World Cup in New Zealand next year, as well as the remaining two places in the 2022-25 cycle of the ICC Womens Championship.
However, Ireland has since gained a place in the Championship after the ICC determined the qualification in the world rankings.
In a tweet on Saturday, Hunter said it had been insane for 48 hours after the hasty travel arrangements, but he was delighted that Ireland had qualified.
I’m very excited to see where this can take us in the coming years, said the Waringstown cricketer.
This is not just for us, but for those who came before us and those who will come after.
What an insane 24-48 hours. What a team to be part of. I’m really excited to see where this can take us in the coming years. This is not just for us, but for those who came before us and those who come after us #coygig https://t.co/mp1uaGPXJb
Cara Murray (@cmurray212) November 27, 2021
Chris Tetley, head of events for the ICC announced the cancellation of the Zimbabwe tournament, saying it was incredibly disappointing, but with travel restrictions being imposed at such short notice there was a serious risk that teams would not be able to go home return.
We have explored a number of options to enable us to complete the event, but it is not feasible and we will be flying the teams out of Zimbabwe as soon as possible, he said.
Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will now qualify for the 2022 ICC Womens World Cup according to their rankings, while Sri Lanka and Ireland will also join them in the next cycle of the ICC Womens Championship.
