Here’s What Happened In The Class 5A Football Semifinals

The match-up in this year’s Class 5A Football Championship will be a familiar one to say the least.

In Saturday’s semifinals, No. 1 Valor Christian won 37-6 against No. 4 Grandview and No. 2 Cherry Creek won 48-14 against No. 3 Legend. The two teams will meet next weekend for the third time in the past four years in the state championship at Empower Field at Mile High.

(1) Valor Christian 37, (4) Grandview 6

Like steady and crashing waves, the Valor Christian attack moved up and down the field on Saturday.

The Grandview defense knew what was coming and trained to provide the Eagles with an unusual and uptempo attack that leaves little time to breathe between games, but it didn’t matter as the top seeded Valor Christian marched on for 80 unavoidable yards opening possession into the end zone and headed for a 37-6 Class 5A semifinal playoff win at their home turf.

Led by senior Gavin Sawchuk’s effortless run, the undefeated Eagles scored on four of their five possessions in the first half, finishing just once to make their way to the December 4 state championship at Empower Field at Mile High, where she will face runner-up Cherry Creek in a highly anticipated rematch. Sawchuk collected over 200 yards rushing and scoring three times and senior Jordan Norwood also rushed for a few scores coach Donnie Yantis 13-0 Valor Christian team.

We knew they were going to try and stop our run game, so we focused on that and we wanted to impose our will on them and do what we do best, said Sawchuk, a University of Oklahoma recruit who runs 165 yards and touchdown runs. of 8, 10 and 2 yards in the first two quarters before spending the second half on the sidelines.

Our O-Line shouted it out at them because without them we wouldn’t be where we are today and they really carried the game, he added. With the work we put in over the course of the week, I have no choice but to trust them.

Fourth-seeded Grandview won the opening pitch and chose to postpone until the second half, leaving the Eagles on the attack first.

The Wolves hoped for a tone-setting stop, but instead the Valor Christian offense engulfed them for 10 plays and 80 yards (all on the ground) and a lead when Norwood crashed in from 2 yards.

I think when you get home, getting the ball first and getting the crowd and our sidelines involved was great, Yantis said. We’ve been learning all year on our offensive line and we have a pretty good running back to help us out so it was great to get the first score. It’s a long game, but we consistently move the ball pretty well in the first half.

The teams traded turnovers and a Luke Meyer fumble recovery on a strip bag for the Eagles and Gibson Leafgreens interception for Grandview in the red zone before Valor Christian’s second scoring drive from 63 yards on just five plays in just over a minute, where Sawchuk found the end zone.

Grandview came back within one score when sophomore quarterback Liam Szarka scored on a 29-yard run straight down the middle, but two more scoring drives, including more passes and runs from senior quarterback Colton Allen, gave Valor Christian a 28-6 lead. at the break.

No one rushes into high school offense that fast, I’ve never seen it, except last year’s state championship game, said Grandview head coach Tom Doherty, the former defensive coordinator for Cherry Creek. We’ve practiced it, we had a plan for it and we’ve repeated it, but you can’t prepare for it 100%. We knew where we were going, but it was still a shock to the system for the kids when they actually saw it.

The Eagles dashed hopes of the Grandviews comeback when Trey Stott plucked Szarkas’ downfield heave on the first game of the second half and pushed the Eagles ahead to 31-6 on Jeremy Claycamp’s 34-yard field goal. Norwood scored again on a 3-yard run in the third quarter that capped the score.

Grandview finished the season 10-3 with two out of three losses to the two teams that will play for the state championship. The Wolves fell to 1-7 in the all-time semifinal round, with its only win in 2007 when the program won its only state championship.

Valor Christian, meanwhile, is in the state finals for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons.

The Eagles can turn their attention to taking on a Cherry Creek team that inflicted a 21–0 defeat in the 5A Finals in a game played in Colorado State-Pueblo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rematch set up after second-seeded Bruins No. 3 Legend defeated 48-14 in Stutler Bowl, set for 2:30 PM on December 4 at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos.

Our goal was to get back to the championship game against Cherry Creek, which our guys have been looking forward to since January, Yantis said. They have a great program and were excited to play them. Coach Logan is one of, if not, the best coach in Colorado history. Prepare well and drop the chips where they can.

Sawchuk is eager to return to Empower Field, where he played in the Eagles championship win over Cherry Creek in 2018.

It was fun playing there in my freshman year, so it will be great to do it again; I can’t wait, Sawchuk said. We have to clean up a few things for next week because Cherry Creek is a good team and they will exploit our mistakes. We have to be ready to play a perfect match against them.

(2) Cherry Creek 48, (3) Legend 14

The defending class 5A state champions will officially defend their title again in 2021.

On Saturday, the No. 2 Cherry Creek football team 48-14 of a rising No. 3 Legend team that were back in the semifinals for the second year in a row. Now poised for a match-up with No. 1 Valor Christian, which was the last combination in three of the past four seasons, the Bruins wasted no time in asserting their dominance against a Titans team that is the only in-state team ( Arapahoe) to beat them this season.

The Bruins led 28-0 at halftime. Senior receiver Ky Oday scored some long touchdowns in the first half, and George Fitzpatrick and Carlson Tann accounted for the team’s other two scores. Kicker Boden Page kicked a field goal in the third quarter and Tann broke loose for a 77-yard scoring run and the Bruins led 38-0 to start the fourth.

The legend came on the board when Zach Runyon threw a five-yard touchdown to Brecken Reiser, who Oday answered by sending the ensuing kick-off back for a touchdown. Another passing touchdown from Runyon and a second field goal from Page and the Bruins were back in their fourth straight 5A Championship game.

Cherry Creek has won three of its last four 5A titles and is going for its fourth straight this Saturday.