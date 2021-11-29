Sports Events in Singapore (Nov 22-28)

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei in action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (FILE PHOTO: SNOC / Kong Chong Yew)

SINGAPORE Here’s an overview of sporting events and developments in Singapore over the past week (November 22-28):

Feng Tianwei Qualifies For WTT Cup Finals In OCBC Arena

Singaporean paddler Feng Tianwei will be one of 32 men’s and women’s singles players to compete in the inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals at the OCBC Arena from December 4-7.

The 35-year-old is currently ranked 11th in the world rankings, allowing her to qualify for the season-ending event based on the ITTF table tennis world rankings published on November 16. China’s Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, respectively the number 1 in the men’s and women’s world, will also participate in the elite competition.

Up to 900 fans will be allowed to attend each session of the WTT Cup Finals, in accordance with safe controls in place. They must either be fully vaccinated or undergo pre-event testing before entering. Tickets are available through SISTIC.

Suzuki Cup tickets for sale on the FAS website

Tickets for the AFF Suzuki Cup tournament from December 5 to January 1 are on Sunday (November 28) on the Singapore Football Association website. For the first three days, only Group A match tickets will be sold, with Singaporean fans getting exclusive priority.

Tickets cost S$25 for adults and S$15 for children 12 and under, with each ticket granting entry to both matches on double-headed match days. Fans can purchase up to eight tickets per match day and receive a 20 percent discount if they buy a full bundle of all four Singapore’s Group A matches within the first three days of ticket sales.

Gates open two hours before first kick-off and fans can only enter the stadiums at the pre-assigned time indicated on their tickets. All fans will be given a colored wrist tag to identify them with which they can re-enter on that match day, after showing proof of full vaccination and completing the mandatory baggage check.

Children 12 years and under, who are vaccinated exempt, must be accompanied by an adult 21 years and older. All children aged three years and older require an admission ticket.

Strict safe distancing measures will be enforced in the seating arrangement and allocation, which is limited to seating in groups of two in National Stadium and single seats in Bishan Stadium, with a safe distance of one meter between groups. In the National Stadium, fans are assigned to sectors of no more than 500 people each, with no mixing between sectors allowed.

Food and drink, including water, is not allowed in the stadiums and fans are required to wear masks. Musical instruments are not allowed in the stadium, but banners and flags that do not violate security and/or regulatory measures may be allowed, subject to approval at the point of entry.

Meanwhile, Singapore has named a 28-man roster for their Suzuki Cup campaign:

Goalkeepers: Hassan Sunny, Izwan Mahbud, Syazwan Buhari, Zharfan Rohaizad.

Defenders: Amirul Adli, Iqram Rifqi, Irfan Fandi, Nazrul Nazari, Nur Adam Abdullha, Safuwan Baharudin, Shakir Hamzah, Tajeli Salamat, Zulqarnaen Suzliman.

Midfielders: Adam Swandi, M. Anumanthan, Hami Syahin, Hariss Harun, Saifullah Akbar, Shahdan Sulaiman, Song Ui-young, Zulfahmi Arifin.

Attackers: Amy Recha, Faris Ramli, Gabriel Quak, Hafiz Nor, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi, Shawal Anuar.

South Korean Kim Hyo-joo with the winner’s trophy after winning the 2021 HSBC Women’s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club. (PHOTO: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

HSBC Women’s World C’ships return in March

Next Years HSBC Women’s World Championship golf tournament will be held from March 3-6 at Sentosa Golf Club, with South Korean Kim Hyo-joo confirming she will defend her title.

Kim, 26, had won this year’s tournament in April, after a back-and-forth battle on the final day with Park In-bee and Hannah Green. In the end, the 2014 Evian Championship winner delivered a stunning final round 64, securing her first LPGA Tour win in five years by a single stroke.

“To win such a big event after not winning for such a long time felt so amazing,” said the world’s current No. 9. The tournament has had so many incredible winners, almost all of them big winners, that it felt like a huge win to me. The players call it a sort of Asias Major and it definitely felt like a huge career moment for me to win against such a world class field.

No decisions or announcements regarding entrants to next year’s tournament will be made until closer to the event.

Launch of Safe Sport Unified Code

The Safe Sport Unified Code was launched on Tuesday (November 23) to give the Singapore sports community a clear reference as to what constitutes inappropriate behaviour.

The Unified Code sets out the agreed-upon standards for misconduct that threatens core values ​​of sport and other inappropriate acts such as grooming, willful tolerance, and abuse of reporting processes.

The categories of misconduct under the Unified Code are:

Criminal offenses under national law

sexual misconduct

Physical and psychological misconduct

Other inappropriate behavior

Misconduct related to process

The code was developed through a consultation process spanning more than nine months, with experts in protecting children and vulnerable groups from key governmental and non-governmental organizations, leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic movement, and the sports community.

The Safe Sport Unified Code is the foundation of the Safe Sport program, a security framework to be implemented to implement code across the sporting ecosystem. National sports associations, as well as members and affiliates of the National Olympic Council of Singapore and the National Paralympic Council of Singapore will be gradually added to the program next year.

Lawn bowls at Singapore Sports Hub. (PHOTO: Singapore Sports Hub)

Numerous end-of-year activities at Sports Hub

Singapore Sports Center welcomes groups of up to five people in all its locations, facilities and programs with a range of year-end activities.

Live sports will return with the AFF Suzuki Cup at the National Stadium from December 5 to January 1, and the World Table Tennis Cup Finals Singapore from December 4 to 7 at the OCBC Arena.

Kids can get involved in sports such as football and golf with the all-day Junior Playcation Urban Camp. All participants receive a camp package including a carrying bag, bottle and limited edition T-shirt. Registration opens December 13 at the Sports Hub website.

Adults can trying new sports with lessons about tchoukbal, korfball and law bowl. They can also participate in diving and artistic swimming lessons at the OCBC Aquatic Center, as part of a Holiday program of 10 sessions.

Meanwhile, shoppers can check out four new outlets in the Kallang Wave Mall: The Ride Side for board sports equipment; CycleOxygen for Brompton bicycles, as well as bicycle parts, workshop support and maintenance; CrossFit unit for CrossFit workouts; and CHICHA San Chen for refreshing bubble tea.

Hong Kong Cyclothon Opens Virtual Ride For Global Cyclists

The Cycloton Hong Kong will return on January 16 next year with a new route that includes the Hong Kong section of the Hong KongZhuhaiMacao Bridge, as well as a virtual ride experience for cyclists around the world.

This year, free virtual races will mimic the 26km route of the Hong KongZhuhaiMacao Bridge portion of the cyclothon. E-sports elements such as timed acceleration zones are also included to make the ride more exciting.

Competitors can use their own training bike stations and participate in the virtual races directly through the cyclothon’s app, checking their time and ranking after completing the route.

Do you have a sporting event to tell our users? Email us at [email protected] Please provide as much detail as possible in your email, including videos and photos.