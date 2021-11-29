Alex Carey chosen by Michael Clarke over Josh Inglis

England Ashes winner Steve Harmison says making Pat Cummins Australias Test captain is a big gamble that could backfire at the Ashes.

Meanwhile, Michael Clarke has urged selectors to choose Alex Carey over Josh Inglis, and English director Ashley Giles will support any refusal by his players to continue in the event that they are racially insulted by crowds this summer.

All this and more in today’s Ashes Daily!

AUSTRALIAS BIG BET ON CUMMINS

Former England fast Steve Harmison believes Australia shot itself in the foot by making Pat Cummins Test captain over Steve Smith.

Cummins was announced on Friday as Australias 47th Test captain and Smith its deputy following the sacking of Tim Paine.

Speaking on the Cricket Collective podcast, Harmison said he believes the decision is a better fit for England than for Australia.

I don’t think this is old Australia, it’s a big deal, he said.

I think England would be happier with Cummins than Steve Smith. To me, putting too much pressure on Pat in the Ashes could prove the difference as both hitting units are weak and can be hit.

I consider that decision a big gamble for Australia. If no one else is there, fine. I’m not Australian, but I think if you had a natural leader there who’s done the job before, you should go with him.

If I were an Australian I would have no problem with Steve Smith coming back.

ENGLAND WALK-OFF THREAT

Speaking at the center of England’s racism scandal, England director Ashley Giles said the national team will not be prepared to accept any discrimination against crowds during this Ashes summer.

He said he would support Captain Joe Root if he decided to stop the game in the event of racial abuse.

I would definitely trust Joe Root to do what is right on the field, Giles said, according to: The Telegraph.

If he chose to take the team to the center of the field and stop play while that was being investigated, then absolutely. I don’t think any of our players should be exposed to any kind of abuse, but in particular to discrimination and racism.

Two years ago, the England national football team twice stopped a game against Bulgaria for abuse.

Last summer, the game was halted on day four of the Sydney Test after India’s speedy Mohammed Siraj claimed part of the crowd was racially abusing him.

Team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin said after the match days that he had been horribly abused during ten years of touring Australia, especially in Sydney.

Giles says cricket should do much better at tackling racism, but advocated giving those who made mistakes a second chance.

If zero tolerance to me means we cut people off, we don’t give second chances, we don’t give people a chance to rehabilitate, then I think we have a problem, he said.

We all make mistakes and we will do it again, but we have to be able to tolerate and educate and rehabilitate, otherwise people are not going to open up, they are not going to share their experiences.

NO BRAINER CALL TO REPLACE PAIN

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has called up South Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey to wear the gloves for Australia in the first Test.

Carey has yet to earn a baggy green, but has played 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia to go along with 45 first-class games, scoring an average of 34.73 with the bat.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old sent a message to selectors by scoring 101 runs off 93 balls against Queensland in the One-Day Cup.

Careys’ main competition is Western Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, but Clarke believes the decision should be clear.

It’s a good idea, Clarke continued: Big sports breakfast. That dude just made a hundred. Talk about under pressure.

Alex Carey walks away under the most pressure, everyone is fighting for a job, people are wondering if he’s next in line? and he makes a hundred.

Come on, this man is ready.

He added: I don’t know Josh Inglis at all. I’ve seen him play a handful of short games and he looks very talented… he may have a bright future but for now it’s a good idea for me.

Australian assistant coach Andrew McDonald said on Sunday voters’ decision is still pending.

I think if it was clear there would have been an announcement, so I’m sure the selectors will take all the information in the final game today, I think, domestically before we shift our focus to the test match, said he.

PERTH TEST IN FURTHER DOUBT

Melbourne and Sydney have reportedly confirmed their bid to host a second Ashes Test as doubts remain over Perth’s final.

newscorp senior cricket writer Robert Craddock reports that behind closed doors, the higher numbers are pessimistic about Perths’ chances of receiving the fifth Test due to state line restrictions.

WACA chief Christina Matthews said over the weekend that Perth had a 50-50 chance of holding the test in January, although the true probability is considered much lower by eastern state officials, Craddock reported.

England has previously said it will not agree to quarantine halfway through the tour after already completing a stint on their arrival in Queensland.

WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan said on Sunday he would not hesitate to keep the state’s borders closed if the new ommicron strain of the coronavirus spreads into other states.