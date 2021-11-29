A November to Remember for Football in Arkansas

They remember November, Frank Broyles said.

The Arkansas icon, former athletic director and head coach is known for his stellar season finishes. While in Arkansas, Broyles put together a record 50-15-4 in the month of November.

The Razorback football team was not in a good place during the month of October. After losing a home game to Auburn, the Razorbacks appeared dead in the water. They lost their legs and were beaten up. Heck, they were exhausted emotionally, physically and mentally after what was the toughest game any team in the country would face.

Sitting at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in conference, the Hogs defeated UAPB in Little Rock for a much-needed farewell week of getting people healthy. Oh, and they just did!

The Hogs invaded the state of Mississippi and closed off the Bulldogs’ air raid for nearly the second year in a row. A four-yard touchdown run by Dominique Johnson saved the day for Arkansas with 21 seconds left. After the game, Sam Pittman introduced Larry to the bowling ball when Arkansas became eligible for bowls for the first time since 2016. Winning the game against the Bulldogs was also one of four bs Pittman had as a target for November.

Arkansas went to Baton Rogue to take home the Golden Boot after five seasons. The attack was not pretty, but the defense played spectacularly. The Hogs had to rely on Cam Littles and his leg as he would go 3-3 for field goals while Arkansas won in overtime 16-13.

The offensive ineptitude that was against the Tigers the week before didn’t translate to the following week. The Razorbacks were 20 point underdogs to the Alabama Crimson Tide, but they went hand in hand with the best program in college football for the past 15 seasons. The Razorbacks went into halftime trailing 24-14 and conceded another touchdown that would give the Tide a 31-14 lead as it looked like they would be cruising. New. Wrong! The Hogs would stay in it with a catch of 68 yards and be led by Treylon Burks to get back inside ten.

Later in the fourth quarter, special teams coach Scott Fountain rolled the dice with a fake field goal that was converted into a touchdown by Reid Bauer. He found Blake Kern in the middle of the field as he carried Alabama players into the end zone to narrow the lead to 34-28. A touchdown catch by Jameson Williams gave the Tide the lead, but Arkansas roared back and again pulled in seven, 42-35.

You can’t argue about the direction of the program after that brief loss. Usually the game against Alabama will tell you where is a schedule to participate in the Southeastern Conference. If that display in Tuscaloosa is any harbinger of the future of the Razorbacks, then they’re closer than anyone thought they were.

Missouri came to Fayetteville, but was continually crushed by Razorback’s defenses. Putting five years of misery aside, Arkansas left no doubt as to which team was the better in this edition of the Battle Line Rivalry. The fourth and final B of the November goals was to win the Battle Line. The pigs had been embarrassed for far too long by a program that they should be much better than yearly. Luckily for Missouri, they found Arkansas during the darkest decade in the program’s history. However, it seems that they are far removed from it.

You can’t complete a November to Remember article without acknowledging the work rookie quarterback KJ Jefferson has done.

November Statistical Rule:

74/97, 921 yards, 6 TDs and 0 interceptions.

45 rushes, 135 yards

Jefferson really got better every week of the 2021 season. His progression under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been phenomenal, earning recognition as one of the best single seasons ever by a Razorback quarterback.

He broke the season record for quarterback rating and was the first quarterback to record 3,000 yards total offense since Austin Allen in 2016.

Statistically, such a finish should give Jefferson some looks to be a Heisman dark horse for the 2022 season. Arkansas fans know he definitely passes the eye test. If Pittman can keep his offensive staff together for one more season, Razorback’s attack could be insane next season.

This was certainly a November to remember. One that saw Arkansas rise back in national respectability and annual eligibility. Arkansas isn’t quite back yet, but they are on track to get back sooner than expected.