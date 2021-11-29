Emma Raducanu thanks cool Lewis Hamilton for advice | Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has spoken in radiant terms of the support and positive advice she has received from Lewis Hamilton since her US Open victory as she strives to move forward and continue her growth as an athlete.

He’s just been really cool in helping me, Raducanu said. He said: Be patient, you just have to ride the wave. It’s all right. Do not worry. Good reassurance. He’s a really cool guy. Raducanu has raced in motorsport during her childhood and is a huge Formula 1 fan and says she encourages Hamilton.

She remains unconvinced by suggestions that she could beat him to win BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year: I just don’t even think about it, she said. To me, it’s something so far out of the realm of possibility that I just don’t even understand how it could be a possibility.

Raducanu spoke after beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 7-6(3) in an exhibition match at the Champions Tennis event at the Royal Albert Hall. The game marked the first time Raducanu had played in front of a home crowd since he became the US Open champion in September.

An exhibition game in front of a packed, supportive crowd that came to watch only Raducanu was one of many new experiences for her since her US Open title.

Ruse is one of Raducanus’ close friends on the tour and as the older, more outgoing personality, she took the lead by joking with the audience and talking to the ball kids all the time. Afterwards, Raducanu said it was one of the first times she picked up a racket since her season ended at the beginning of the month.

Lewis Hamilton on the grid for the 2021 F1 Qatari Grand Prix. Photo: Noushad Thekkayil / EPA

Having recently returned from a vacation in the Caribbean, her first vacation in seven years, Raducanu has now switched to pre-season preparation, where she currently goes through five hours of fitness blocks a day without playing tennis, as she wants to reach her goal. to bridge the physical gap between herself and the mature, supreme athletes on tour.

You can ask my trainer, I feel like I start the day with a high and then by the fourth hour I really feel it, she said with a laugh after being asked how much she enjoys her job. I know that gives me the confidence that I’m putting the work into it and I feel like I take that as a mentor, you know, like your strength and advantage.

Starting next week, Raducanu will join her new coach, Torben Beltz, Angelique Kerber’s veteran former coach, as she returns to full on-field training. Her next match is another exhibition at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi on December 16 and then she will complete her off-season in the Middle East before heading to Australia to start her season in January.

For me my expectations of myself are to keep improving, I want to look back at the end of the year and see that I have made a profit in several areas. I know it will take a lot of patience to get to where I want to be and smooth out that consistency. It’s all about building toughness physically, she said.

quick guide How do I sign up for sports news alerts? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for ‘The Guardian’.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you have the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sports notifications. Thanks for your feedback.

Another glimpse of Raducanus’s popularity came right after the game when she stayed on the field for an interview, encouraging Ruse to join her on the microphone. However, the interviewer made it clear in a harsh tone that he was only interested in talking to Raducanu. When asked how she handles so much attention, she answered immediately.

For me, I just go about my business. I’m taking the train inside [to training] sometimes and make the same journeys as before. I feel like I’m the exact same person and I’m just going to continue with everything I used to do, I don’t see why I should change things that got me that title. I still enjoy it.