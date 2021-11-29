Japan doubles pairs win in world c’ships final





Japanese paddlers advanced to the mixed and women’s doubles finals at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston on Sunday. The world’s No. 20 mixed doubles pair, Tomokazu Harimoto and Hina Hayata shook off a mid-match dip, beating the Chinese-American team of Lin Gaoyuan and Lily Zhang 11-9, 11-1, 6-11, 8-11, 11-2 in their semi-finals. They will face the Chinese duo Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha on Monday for the title. Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto (R) and Hina Hayata face China’s Lin Gaoyuan and United States Lily Zhang in the mixed doubles semifinals at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, on November 28, 2021. (Kyodo) == Kyodo “It was a very tough race, so I’m very happy,” said Harimoto. (In the final) I will not take easy shots and give everything I have. I think we have a chance (to win) if each of us bets more than 100 percent.” Lin and Zhang are one of two China-USA dual teams allowed by the International Table Tennis Federation to participate in the World Championships as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “ping-pong diplomacy”, which will see relations between the countries driven by exchanges and visits of table tennis players. In women’s doubles, the Japanese pair of Mima Ito and Hayata defeated their Chinese opponents, Qian Tianyi and Chen Meng, 11-9, 2-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-7 to face Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha, the defending champions from China, in the final. Japan’s Hina Hayata (L) and Mima Ito play against China’s Qian Tianyi and Chen Meng in the women’s doubles semifinals at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, on November 28, 2021. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo “We can play the match we were looking forward to, so this win means a lot,” Ito said of what will be a rematch of the 2019 Worlds final in Budapest, in which they were beaten. “We practiced a lot for them because we were so confident that we would go up against them. We want revenge for 2019,” added Ito. In the men’s doubles, Japanese second seed Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami played South Korean tenth seed Jang Woo Jin and Lim Jong Hoon at the George R. Brown Convention Center, taking bronze as the losing semifinalists. The seven-day ITTF event with 244 participants from 50 countries will conclude on Monday with four finals.

