Tennis champions Spain out of Davis Cup after losing to Russia, Serbia by





(Reuters) Champions of Spain were knocked out of the Davis Cup as favorites Russian Tennis Federation secured their place in the quarter-finals with a thrilling win in Madrid. Spanish duo Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez had to win their double decider to send Spain on at Serbia’s expense, but Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev came off a set-down, a 4-6 6-2 6-4 win and a first-place finish for Russia in Group A. Sweden and Novak Djokovics Serbia took the two best runners-up and a place in the last eight thanks to their better win-loss records among the second-placed teams in the group stage. Spain had to win the draw against Russia to advance to the last eight, with 40-year-old Lopez braving his years to storm back from a set-down and defeat world number five, Rublev, forcing the defending champion to the perfect start in Madrid. Rublev had just taken his 50th win of the year the previous day, using his strength when he saw him take the first set, before Lopez turned things around and won the match 2-6 6-3 6-4. US Open champion Daniil Medvedev allayed Russian nerves in the second singles rubber against Pablo Carreno Busta after making a blistering start to the first set. The world’s number two put in hard work of second, eventually coming through in a tiebreak to win the match and take the draw to a doubles decider, with Russia dramatically ending a tight battle to end to Spain’s hopes of retaining their title. We were very close, but it wasn’t enough, Lopez said. It is what it is and I don’t want to apologize. We showed everyone that we are ready to compete in all conditions, even with so many problems that we have faced. It’s so disappointing. Germany secured first place in Group F and a quarter-final against Great Britain after battling for a 2-1 success over Austria, with Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz sealing their progress with a set win in the final doubles decider. Colombia’s 2-1 win over the United States in Turin mattered little as they finished second behind Italy in Group E, unable to take one of the best second-place finishes as 32-time champions took the lead. US slipped out with a wailing. Croatia, Kazakhstan and Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday after the trio led their respective groups while knocking out 28-time champions Australia. Great Britain got off to a bad start against the Czech Republic as they sought to secure first place in Group C. Dan Evans lost his singles against Tomas Machac, before British number one Cameron Norrie managed to level and double up on Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in straight sets. The first quarter-final kicks off Monday, when Italy hosts Croatia in Turin, before Great Britain faces Germany the following day in Innsbruck, Austria. (Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Toby Davis)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whbl.com/2021/11/28/tennis-champions-spain-out-of-davis-cup-after-loss-to-russia-serbia-through/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos