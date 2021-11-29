



The Montreal Canadiens cleaned the house. The team announced Sunday afternoon that they have relieved executive vice president and GM, Marc Bergevin, of his duties. Assistant GM, Trevor Timmins, and senior vice president of public affairs, Paul Wilson, have also been fired from the organization. In a similar move, the Canadiens appointed former New York Rangers GM, Jeff Gorton, as executive vice president of hockey operations. Gorton previously served as GM of the New York Rangers from 2015 to May 2021 before being fired along with team president John Davidson. Prior to his time with the Rangers, Gorton spent 13 years with the Boston Bruins in a variety of roles, including interim GM in 2005-06. This Red Sunday doesn’t exactly come as a shock. The Canadiens are currently second last in the Atlantic Division, less than a calendar year after making it to the Stanley Cup final. Despite some brief flashes of ability over the years, the team never managed to build a sustainable model of success with Bergevin at the helm, while the scouting division, led by Timmins, was arguably the worst at evaluating first-round talent in the whole competition. Only two of the Canadiens’ eight first-round draft picks since 2012 remain with the team today. The lone survivor of the couple who recorded NHL games is Ryan Poehling, who has scored seven goals in 37 career games. The other is Logan Mailloux, who selected the team despite his camp publicly asking teams not to choose him after Mailloux was convicted of a sex offense earlier that year. Going forward, the Canadiens have promised to work with Gorton to select a new GM who can “communicate with fans in both English and French”, reducing their options when it comes to replacement before they even get to their start search. Needless to say, there is never a dull moment in Montreal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehockeynews.com/news/canadiens-fire-bergevin-other-executives The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos