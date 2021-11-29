Cincinnati Bengals defensive moves pay off in playoffs – Cincinnati Bengals Blog

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton looked into the quarterback’s eyes, waited for the ball, then made his break.

Hilton jumped in front of the intended target of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, intercepted his pass and stepped high into the end zone as Cincinnati’s sidelines and the home crowd erupted with cheers.

Such performances in Sunday’s 41-10 win over Pittsburgh were the reason why the Bengals signed Hilton and other key defensive players over the past two outdoor seasons. If it weren’t for a dump touchdown, the Steelers were on track to rack up as many sales (three) as points.

Aside from a shaky mid-season, the Cincinnati defense has been the steady undercurrent in the Bengals’ best season since 2015, which also marks their final playoff appearance.

“Several guys come out and make big moves for us,” said Bengals coach Zac Taylor after the win. “That’s really good to see at this point in the year.”

Three of the Bengals’ recent signings came with the top three turnovers that helped Cincinnati (7-4) win its second straight game.

On Pittsburgh’s first possession, cornerback Eli Apple scored his second interception in as many weeks, coming within 5 yards of returning the pick for a touchdown. While Cincinnati settled for a field goal, the game set the tone for the rest of the day.

“We’ve never looked back from there,” Burrow said.

When Apple signed with Cincinnati this year, he was seen as a profound addition behind Trae Waynes, the cornerback who signed the Bengals to a three-year, $42 million deal in 2020 free agency. But with Waynes missing all but one game this season with a hamstring injury, the Apple acquisition has proved valuable.

The same can be said of defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Hilton, who produced turnovers that led to the Steelers’ defeat.

Before Sunday, Hilton said he had never returned an interception for a score at any football level. After the touchdown against his former team, he couldn’t stop smiling when asked how he felt after the tire blowout.

Mike Hilton returned an interception for a touchdown against the Steelers on Sunday. AP Photo / Jeff Dean

“You really want to know?” said Hilton. “Best feeling in the world.”

Hendrickson was another expensive signing (four-year deal worth $60 million) tasked with proving that his contract doesn’t just reward his atypical 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints, which produced 13.5 sacks.

In the third quarter on Sunday, Hendrickson fired Roethlisberger and forced a fumble that was recovered by Cincinnati’s Sam Hubbard that virtually ended any possible Pittsburgh comeback (5-5-1).

The Bengals’ defensive performance was also another example of Cincinnati’s ability to react to a bad piece of play this season. Losing to the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 8 and 9, respectively, gave the Bengals 3.09 points per ride.

But in last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders that ended the short losing streak, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s unit allowed only 278 yards. The Steelers didn’t get to a touchdown until the Bengals back-ups played in the fourth quarter.

“What we have is special and that’s what we’ve been planning to do since I walked into the building,” Hendrickson said.

Throughout the season, the Bengal defense has had to make big stops and moves as the offense tried to find its collective position. That was not the case on Sunday when Cincinnati scored 24 offensive runs in the first half, tying the highest total during Taylor’s three-year coaching term.

Most of the offseason chatter around the Bengals has centered on the powerful offense that has used key draft picks to draft players like Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

But Sunday showed that defense has been equally crucial to Cincinnati’s best season in six years. And it’s a unit that could look even better than against the Steelers.

“That’s something we want to improve every week,” Hendrickson said. “And we intend to.”