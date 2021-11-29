Contradictory Australian cricket culture still ruled by traditional machismo | Cricket Australia

OOver the weekend, men, women, boys and girls in different parts of the country gathered to play for their clubs. It’s the raw manifestation of Cricket Australia’s core business: people playing and enjoying cricket.

Culture is never built in one place, but much of it is built here. For the men, power and status are equally distributed among those who provide runs, wickets and stories for the team and club. So if you’re a good stick and a good schooner, you tend to make the rules. Stories abound in the stretching circles. Traditionally machismo rules the day. When winning, it’s not unheard of for clubs to sing songs referring to binge drinking and sexual promiscuity. If it is not roared in a song, but is kept with the mouth in conversation.

There are many good people in Australian cricket, and some of those songs and conversations are changing, but technically they are an authentic representation of values, right or wrong. Yes, there are culture sessions. Butcher’s paper. markings. Words. They are usually the object of ridicule. As Cricket Australia often says, all Australian internationals started playing club cricket.

The past two weeks have once again shown that there is a yawning chasm between corporate fantasy and the grim reality of who cricketers are. The audience knows it, the players feel it too. At least when Cricket Australia managed to cling to the Tim Paine farrago, an episode that was barely decipherable against the swirl of opaque interests, timelines and details, the organization made it clear that his crime was not harmful to conduct, but damaging to the brand.

An internal investigation in 2018 cleared Paine of any wrongdoing related to the explicit texts he sent to a female Cricket Australia staff member, and the exchange was found to have been consensual. In the three years between then and Paine’s presser, the only tangible change seemed to be the risk of public knowledge. Apparently that was Paine’s criminal offense.

To that end, you might imagine CAs having toughest conversations with a barking media or disgruntled audience, but with the leads of their key sponsors. Paine was written and cast as the turnaround leader, the culture bearer after the sandpaper. From the way he bagged the ball to his skincare regimen, literally everything Paine did seemed clean and tidy. Much of it was to his credit. While it took a special kind of cognitive dissonance to think this would go away, Paine was eventually let down the moment Paine was no longer able to carry brands to sell energy deals or mortgage packages.

Cricket in this country has an uneasy connection with both aggression and puritanism. Just like the captain instructing his players to play your tricks but not take any risks, there is a contradiction at the core. While everyone somehow manages their image, the mythology and symbolism afforded Australian cricketers and tackles like the Baggy Green run deeper than Boddington, which is also a gold mine. Get ready for a broken arm. How much Weetbix do you eat? I would have given him the pig herd to squeeze his guts out of his ass. Sign up with Alinta today.

Players, current and former, are false gods. In England, a nation whose own experience gives them a trained radar for error, this stuff is the source of great mirth. They see the contradiction. Over the weekend, Mark Wood noticed this baggy green thing they keep talking about, before making up England’s very own Baggy Blue to underline the superficiality of it all. Before that, the sandpaper was their Shangri La, the combination of reckless deceit with national moral panic. The exceptional nature of Australian cricket is a powerful product driver, but when humanity rears its head, the reverse becomes true as well.

All of this serves as another cautionary tale for both Cricket Australia and Pat Cummins. When announcing his ascent on CA’s official website, the first sentence held it as Australia’s 47th Test captain, invoking the chronological convention preferred for US presidents. He is positioned as an impeccable character, a man of gravitas, telegenic, amiable, spotless. Perfect for the brand.

There’s nothing to indicate that Cummins isn’t all those things. But he’s the best person to lead the squad, not because he can sell Weetbix (although he can), but because on balance he’s the best leader for his team. It is an excellent appointment, but it is one stone laid, with much more needed. Cummins knows this, and it was wise to temper those sacred expectations in his first media foray, just as CA will be wise to tread a truer path in reconciling business expectations and human reality. Failure to do so will lead to the ongoing cycle of boom-and-bust scandals, and no amount of empty company curation will help.