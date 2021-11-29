Sports
Contradictory Australian cricket culture still ruled by traditional machismo | Cricket Australia
OOver the weekend, men, women, boys and girls in different parts of the country gathered to play for their clubs. It’s the raw manifestation of Cricket Australia’s core business: people playing and enjoying cricket.
Culture is never built in one place, but much of it is built here. For the men, power and status are equally distributed among those who provide runs, wickets and stories for the team and club. So if you’re a good stick and a good schooner, you tend to make the rules. Stories abound in the stretching circles. Traditionally machismo rules the day. When winning, it’s not unheard of for clubs to sing songs referring to binge drinking and sexual promiscuity. If it is not roared in a song, but is kept with the mouth in conversation.
There are many good people in Australian cricket, and some of those songs and conversations are changing, but technically they are an authentic representation of values, right or wrong. Yes, there are culture sessions. Butcher’s paper. markings. Words. They are usually the object of ridicule. As Cricket Australia often says, all Australian internationals started playing club cricket.
The past two weeks have once again shown that there is a yawning chasm between corporate fantasy and the grim reality of who cricketers are. The audience knows it, the players feel it too. At least when Cricket Australia managed to cling to the Tim Paine farrago, an episode that was barely decipherable against the swirl of opaque interests, timelines and details, the organization made it clear that his crime was not harmful to conduct, but damaging to the brand.
An internal investigation in 2018 cleared Paine of any wrongdoing related to the explicit texts he sent to a female Cricket Australia staff member, and the exchange was found to have been consensual. In the three years between then and Paine’s presser, the only tangible change seemed to be the risk of public knowledge. Apparently that was Paine’s criminal offense.
To that end, you might imagine CAs having toughest conversations with a barking media or disgruntled audience, but with the leads of their key sponsors. Paine was written and cast as the turnaround leader, the culture bearer after the sandpaper. From the way he bagged the ball to his skincare regimen, literally everything Paine did seemed clean and tidy. Much of it was to his credit. While it took a special kind of cognitive dissonance to think this would go away, Paine was eventually let down the moment Paine was no longer able to carry brands to sell energy deals or mortgage packages.
Cricket in this country has an uneasy connection with both aggression and puritanism. Just like the captain instructing his players to play your tricks but not take any risks, there is a contradiction at the core. While everyone somehow manages their image, the mythology and symbolism afforded Australian cricketers and tackles like the Baggy Green run deeper than Boddington, which is also a gold mine. Get ready for a broken arm. How much Weetbix do you eat? I would have given him the pig herd to squeeze his guts out of his ass. Sign up with Alinta today.
Players, current and former, are false gods. In England, a nation whose own experience gives them a trained radar for error, this stuff is the source of great mirth. They see the contradiction. Over the weekend, Mark Wood noticed this baggy green thing they keep talking about, before making up England’s very own Baggy Blue to underline the superficiality of it all. Before that, the sandpaper was their Shangri La, the combination of reckless deceit with national moral panic. The exceptional nature of Australian cricket is a powerful product driver, but when humanity rears its head, the reverse becomes true as well.
All of this serves as another cautionary tale for both Cricket Australia and Pat Cummins. When announcing his ascent on CA’s official website, the first sentence held it as Australia’s 47th Test captain, invoking the chronological convention preferred for US presidents. He is positioned as an impeccable character, a man of gravitas, telegenic, amiable, spotless. Perfect for the brand.
There’s nothing to indicate that Cummins isn’t all those things. But he’s the best person to lead the squad, not because he can sell Weetbix (although he can), but because on balance he’s the best leader for his team. It is an excellent appointment, but it is one stone laid, with much more needed. Cummins knows this, and it was wise to temper those sacred expectations in his first media foray, just as CA will be wise to tread a truer path in reconciling business expectations and human reality. Failure to do so will lead to the ongoing cycle of boom-and-bust scandals, and no amount of empty company curation will help.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/nov/29/contradictory-australian-cricket-culture-still-ruled-by-traditional-machismo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]