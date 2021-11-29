Bowl projections for the entire post-college football season





The scale projections take shape with the regular season over. USC and Cal have rescheduled their game hoping to secure a bowl but sadly they will be out of the postseason as they both have four wins and we don’t need 5-7 teams because we actually have too many – teams win . So despite “too many bowl games” fear, someone will sit on the bench despite being eligible. The playoff photo has six teams seemingly within reasonable distance of the championship weekend, so the top of the projections could still see some wild changes disrupting the New Year’s Six picture. All tenses are Eastern. CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

January 10, 8 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Georgia vs Michigan CFP Semifinals in Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

December 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Select: Georgia vs. Cincinnati CFP Semifinals at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

December 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Pick: Michigan vs. the State of Oklahoma Six years old Dec 30 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Wake Forest vs. BYU January 1st Playstation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)

13:00 on ESPN

Choice: Notre Dame vs. Ole Miss rose bowl game

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

5pm on ESPN

Pick: Iowa vs. Utah Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Alabama vs. Baylor come season December 17 Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

12 noon on ESPN

Choice: Central Tennessee vs. Toledo Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

6 p.m. on ESPN2

Pick: West Michigan vs. Liberty Dec 18 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Choose: North Texas vs. Army Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

12 noon on ABC

Choice: State of South Carolina vs. State of Jackson New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, NM)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Western Kentucky vs. Wyoming Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Pick: UCF vs Utah State LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Choose: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

7:30 p.m. on ABC

Choose: San Diego State vs. Washington State R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Louisiana vs. UTSA the 20th of December Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Choice: Coastal Carolina vs. Miami (OH) 21st of December Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Eastern Michigan vs. Nevada Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Choose: UTEP vs. Fresno State Dec 22 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

8pm on ESPN

Pick: Memphis vs. UAB Dec 23 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Virginia Tech vs Florida Dec 24 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex (Honolulu)

8pm on ESPN

Choice: Boise State vs. Marshall 25th of December Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Choice: Old Dominion vs. Mississippi State December 27 Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Choice: SMU vs. Kent State Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Choice: Pitt vs. East Carolina Watch NCAA football games online all season with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Dec 28 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

12 noon on ESPN

Select: Appalachian State vs. LSU SERVPRO First Aid Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Virginia vs. South Carolina AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

6:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: West Virginia vs. Missouri San Diego County Credit Union Vacation Bowl

Petco Park (San Diego)

8pm on Fox

Choice: State of North Carolina vs. UCLA Bowl with guaranteed price

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Choice: Texas Tech vs. Ball State Dec 29 Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: Boston College vs. Houston New Era pinstripe bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Miami vs Minnesota Cheez It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Louisville vs. Oklahoma Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Choose: Kansas State vs. Oregon State Dec 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

11:30 a.m. on ESPN

Pick: Clemson vs. Wisconsin TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

3 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Maryland vs. auburn SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pick: Purdue vs Oregon December 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Choice: Penn State vs. Tennessee Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

12:30 p.m. on CBS

Pick: North Carolina vs. Arizona State Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

5:30 pm

Choice: Air Force vs Central Michigan January 1st Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12 noon on ESPN2

Select: Michigan State vs. Arkansas Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

13:00 on ABC

Choice: Ohio State vs. Kentucky January 4 Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Time unknown, on ESPN

Choice: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M More College Football Coverage: • Rivalry Week Blows Open College Football Playoff Landscape

• Alabama’s version of The Drive keeps playoff hopes alive

• Jim Harbaugh and Michigan win their Ohio State Win

• Billy Napier emerges as Florida's top coaching candidate

