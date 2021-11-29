Sports
Bowl projections for the entire post-college football season
The scale projections take shape with the regular season over. USC and Cal have rescheduled their game hoping to secure a bowl but sadly they will be out of the postseason as they both have four wins and we don’t need 5-7 teams because we actually have too many – teams win . So despite “too many bowl games” fear, someone will sit on the bench despite being eligible.
The playoff photo has six teams seemingly within reasonable distance of the championship weekend, so the top of the projections could still see some wild changes disrupting the New Year’s Six picture.
All tenses are Eastern.
College football play-off
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
January 10, 8 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Georgia vs Michigan
CFP Semifinals in Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
December 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Select: Georgia vs. Cincinnati
CFP Semifinals at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
December 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Pick: Michigan vs. the State of Oklahoma
Six years old
Dec 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Wake Forest vs. BYU
January 1st
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ)
13:00 on ESPN
Choice: Notre Dame vs. Ole Miss
rose bowl game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5pm on ESPN
Pick: Iowa vs. Utah
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Alabama vs. Baylor
come season
December 17
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
12 noon on ESPN
Choice: Central Tennessee vs. Toledo
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
6 p.m. on ESPN2
Pick: West Michigan vs. Liberty
Dec 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Choose: North Texas vs. Army
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
12 noon on ABC
Choice: State of South Carolina vs. State of Jackson
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium (Albuquerque, NM)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Western Kentucky vs. Wyoming
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Pick: UCF vs Utah State
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Choose: Northern Illinois vs. Georgia
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
7:30 p.m. on ABC
Choose: San Diego State vs. Washington State
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Louisiana vs. UTSA
the 20th of December
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Choice: Coastal Carolina vs. Miami (OH)
21st of December
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Eastern Michigan vs. Nevada
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Choose: UTEP vs. Fresno State
Dec 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
8pm on ESPN
Pick: Memphis vs. UAB
Dec 23
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Virginia Tech vs Florida
Dec 24
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Clarence TC Ching Athletic Complex (Honolulu)
8pm on ESPN
Choice: Boise State vs. Marshall
25th of December
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Choice: Old Dominion vs. Mississippi State
December 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Choice: SMU vs. Kent State
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Choice: Pitt vs. East Carolina
Dec 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
12 noon on ESPN
Select: Appalachian State vs. LSU
SERVPRO First Aid Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Virginia vs. South Carolina
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
6:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: West Virginia vs. Missouri
San Diego County Credit Union Vacation Bowl
Petco Park (San Diego)
8pm on Fox
Choice: State of North Carolina vs. UCLA
Bowl with guaranteed price
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Choice: Texas Tech vs. Ball State
Dec 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Boston College vs. Houston
New Era pinstripe bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Miami vs Minnesota
Cheez It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Louisville vs. Oklahoma
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Choose: Kansas State vs. Oregon State
Dec 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, NC)
11:30 a.m. on ESPN
Pick: Clemson vs. Wisconsin
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
3 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Maryland vs. auburn
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pick: Purdue vs Oregon
December 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Choice: Penn State vs. Tennessee
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
12:30 p.m. on CBS
Pick: North Carolina vs. Arizona State
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
5:30 pm
Choice: Air Force vs Central Michigan
January 1st
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12 noon on ESPN2
Select: Michigan State vs. Arkansas
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
13:00 on ABC
Choice: Ohio State vs. Kentucky
January 4
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Time unknown, on ESPN
Choice: Iowa State vs. Texas A&M
