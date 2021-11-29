Junior World Cup: Pakistani hockey is now a pale shadow of its glorious past

In the days leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, a statue of hockey legend Samiullah Khan was unveiled in the upscale Model Town neighborhood of Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Pakistan wasn’t there in Tokyo, but the sculpture was a reminder of all that once adored the country’s hockey, and the electric left winger himself: the famous dark green shirt, the ever-smiling face of Samiullah, his inimitable loose buttocks hand and the flexible left wrist and the giant stride of the man known as the Flying Horse for his speed.

Days later, the ball that even the best defenders in the world couldn’t steal went missing from Samiullah’s stick. And then they stole the stick. All that remained was a man in a green shirt standing in an awkward position at an intersection in the city center.

You want to know what went wrong with Pakistani hockey, that incident explains everything, says a member of the Pakistani contingent who is in Bhubaneswar for the Junior Hockey World Cup.

In a way, yes.

International hockey has produced some notable storylines over the past decade: the rise of Belgium, India’s resurgence, Argentina’s golden run in Rio, France and Ireland rapidly emerging. At the other end of the spectrum is Pakistan, whose drop from fifth in the world in 2013 to 18th is now shocking.

The Tokyo Olympics were the second consecutive Games that the Greenshirts missed. They failed to make the cut for the 2014 World Cup and had an unforgettable outing in 2018. Their performance in the Junior World Cup also does not paint a rosy picture for the future. Pakistan failed to make it past the group stage, losing two of their three matches, with their only win against a humble Egypt.

I won’t say hockey is dead in Pakistan, otherwise we wouldn’t have a team here, the official said. But hey, it’s on life support.

To breathe new life into them, they engaged a Dutch coach with Indian-Surinamese roots, Siegfried Aikman. Aikman, who is on the cusp of becoming Pakistan’s foreign coach, is credited with turning Japanese hockey around, taking a bunch of unknown players and making them champions of the Asian Games.

Despite some achievements that offer hope, most notably the 4-4 draw against the Netherlands in the Olympic qualifiers, that success is hard to achieve overnight with Pakistan, where the problems lie deeper. And Aikman has an idea of ​​what he’s getting into.

archaic methods

The old internationals, the Olympians, are in charge and doing things they did years ago. They come from a different era. They have to gain the knowledge, understand the modern way of coaching, says Aikman.

It was the same problem India faced until the country started relying on foreign coaches, who helped the team finish on the Olympic podium after 41 years. Pakistan has already had a few foreign coaches. But they didn’t have the resources to keep them long-term, while their former players didn’t have the resources to learn new coaching techniques.

So even as the hockey world zoomed ahead on fitness and tactical fronts, Pakistan is still stuck in a bygone era. As the opposition coach, it was Japan that eliminated Pakistan from the 2018 Asian Games. Aikman used Pakistan’s archaic training methods to the advantage of his teams.

Their players are skilled but not physically fit enough to play modern hockey. Technically, they couldn’t use their skills to play modern hockey. They make a lot of casual mistakes, get tired and don’t make much progress in decision making. Their tactical concepts are also a bit old-fashioned, he says. They have potential. But like India, they need time to change. I hope I can help them.

The inability to invest in developing coaches is understandable as Pakistan has barely been able to raise funds to participate in major international tournaments.

Financial crisis, corruption

Pakistan’s first assignment under their new bus will be the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka in December. In the last edition, held in 2018, India and Pakistan shared the trophy after the final was washed out.

But during that tournament, they didn’t even have enough money to pay their hotel bill in Muscat. They risked being kicked out of the hotel mid-game and could only stay because their embassy intervened and settled the outstanding accounts.

Weeks later, they were able to send the team to Bhubaneswar for the World Cup only because a private company was willing to fund them after the government refused to bear the costs. The funding freeze continued into 2019, when Pakistan was forced to withdraw from the FIH Pro League, a home-and-away tournament involving the world’s top hockey nations.

Pakistan was supposed to play their home games in Scotland but did not have $650,000, which was about the amount needed to fund their entry into the six-month competition. In the end they had to withdraw and were ironically punished with a hefty fine by the international federation.

The lack of financial support, especially from the government, stems from a series of corruption allegations against former players and federation officials, forcing the government to order an audit of past payments, Dawn newspaper reported.

The monetary situation appears to have improved. But not the overall situation. In fact, it’s so horrifying that some gaming legends are turning their backs on Pakistani hockey.

Hassan Sardar, who was the team manager at the 2018 World Cup, had said at the time: there is no hockey culture in the country (Pakistan) now. People like cricket more, people follow cricket more. I think if I were a kid with hockey talent now, I’d rather play cricket than hockey.

Shakeel Abbasi, a three-time Olympian in Pakistan, had told Al Jazeera: I made a mistake in choosing hockey over cricket.

The incident with the statue of Samiullah is thus symbolic of the situation in which Pakistani hockey finds itself. The stolen stick and ball were reinstalled and the thief was arrested.

The hunt, meanwhile, for Pakistan’s glory days is still on.