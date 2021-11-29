NFL Standings: Updated AFC, NFC Playoff Photo for Week 12 of 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL season is in double-digit weeks and closer to the end of the new 17-game schedule. It’s time again to take a look at the updated standings and what the playoff photo looks like for week 12.

The league maintained its extensive playoff roster, with 14 of the 32 teams (43.8 percent) set to qualify for the final postseason. That includes 7 each from the AFC and NFC, with only the #1 seeds getting byes on top of home field advantage.

Who is participating, who is still participating and who is thinking about next season? Here’s a comprehensive look:

NFL Standings for Week 12

AFC play-off photo

Who would be there?

1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3), First Place, AFC North.The Ravens saw to it that they stayed ahead of the Patriots in the race for the No. 1 seed and the Bengals for the division lead by beating the Browns at home Sunday night. Balitmore still has a tough slate ahead of him, but finds ways to win even when not at his best on both sides of the ball. The Ravens still have four division games to go and two daunting NFC foes pending.Remaining schedule:at PIT, at CLE, vs. GB, at CIN, vs. LAR, vs. PIT

2. New England Patriots (8-4), First Place, AFC East.The Patriots tied the week 12 result of the Bills to return to the top of the division by half a game. They are behind the Ravens with a lower win rate after playing more two games. Their win over the Titans also earned them the No. 2 tiebreaker.Remaining schedule: vs. BUF, BYE, at IND, vs. BUF, vs.JAX, at MIA

3. Tennessee Titans (8-4), First Place, AFC South.The Titans dropped from No. 1 with their loss to the Patriots, falling a full game behind the Ravens and remaining just half a game ahead of the Chiefs, whom they defeated earlier in the season along with the Bills. The Titans still don’t have to worry about the Remaining schedule:BYE, vs. JAX, at PIT, vs. SF vs. MIA, at HOU

4. Kansas City Chiefs (7-4), First Place, AFC West.The Chiefs stayed here after beating the Cowboys as they lost to both the Titans and Ravens and the Patriots also hold the superior conference record. A win was huge to stay ahead of the Chargers.The Chiefs are getting a much-needed goodbye in Week 12. Remaining schedule: vs.DEN, vs.LV, at LAC, vs.PIT, at CIN, at DEN

5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4), Runner-Up, AFC North.The Bengals have returned to the wildcard and division playoffs with major consecutive big wins over the Raiders and Steelers after the bye. They beat the Ravens down the road before and could finish in first place if the Ravens lose to the Browns. They hold the tiebreaker for this spot over the Bills with a better conference record. However, there is nothing simple left on the slate.Remaining schedule: vs. LAC, vs. SF, at DEN, vs. BAL, vs. KC, at CLE

6. Buffalo Bills (7-4), Runner-Up, AFC East.The Bills fell here after their victory over the Saints because the Patriots responded by taking care of the Titans. Next Monday night they will have their chance to catch and pass the Patriots. Aside from New England twice, Buffalo has one big challenge left against Tampa Bay. Remaining schedule: against NE, at TB, vs. CAR, at NE, vs. ATL, NYJ.

7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), Runner-Up, AFC West. The Chargers lost heavily to the Broncos on the road to have a good chance of keeping the pace with the Bengals, Raiders and Billswinning. They get a straight shot with the Bengals with a chance to move up the ranks in Week 13.Remaining schedule:at CIN, vs. NYG, vs. KC, at HOU, vs. DEN, at LV

Who can come?

8. Denver Broncos (6-5)

9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)

10. Indianapols Foals (6-6)

11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)

The Raiders won to help themselves in Week 12, while the Steelers and Colts lost to get behind them. The Browns missed a big chance against the Ravnes on Sunday night, while the Broncos took advantage of their advantage against the Chargers.

Who’s going out?

13. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

14. New York Jets (3-8)

15. Houston Texans (2-9)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9)

The Dolphins have won four straight games after a 1-7 start in a climb to respectability, but it’s too little, too late for a playoff push. The Jets broke away from the bottom two with a win over the Texans and they are still playing against the Jaguars.

NFC Playback Photo

Who would be there?

1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2), First Place, NFC West.The Cardinals struggled to take another impressive road win in Seattle without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. They already jumped back here after the Packers lost to the Vikings in Week 11. The Cardinals are enjoying a farewell in Week 12.Remaining schedule: at CHI, vs. LAR, at DET, vs. IND, at DAL, vs. SEA

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3), First Place, NFC North.The Packers made business against the Rams to advance to the top league within half a game of the inactive Cardinals they defeated. In the process, they also helped the Cardinals extend a bigger lead in their division. Now they can rest. and hope the Cardinals get upset by the Bears in Week 13.Remaining schedule:BYE, vs. CHI, at BAL, vs. CLE, vs. MIN, at DET

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3), First Place, NFC South.The Buccaneers used the week 12 win over the Colts to get closer to the top tier. They jumped again against the Cowboys, who lost, and are behind the Packers for No. 2 with a less conference record. Tampa Bay desperately needed its second win in a row after losing two consecutive games over a bye, with Tom Brady having rare interception problems.Remaining schedule:at ATL, vs. BUF, vs. NO, at CAR, at NYJ, vs. CAR

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-4), First Place, NFC East.The Cowboys failed to stay ahead of the Packers by losing badly to the Chiefs in Week 12. They dropped back to No. 4 after the Buccaneers, who defeated them in Week 1, won. The Cowboys don’t have to worry about falling into the wildcards as the split is a foregone conclusion with everyone else in the East still under .500. The loss to the Raiders to open week 12 kept them here.Remaining schedule:at NO, at WAS, at NYG, vs. WAS vs. ARI, at PHIA

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4), runner-up, NFC West. The Rams lost their third game in a row and had a disappointing result with more struggling Matthew Stafford after a bye at Green Bay. They are now two full games behind the Cardinals and just one game ahead of the 49ers, whoRemaining schedule: vs. JAX, atARI, vs. SEA, at MIN, at BAL, vs. SF

6. San Francisco 49ers (6-5), Third Place, NFC WestThe 49ers defeated the Vikings for their third straight win and four wins in the last five games, going from a slow start to a solid playoff position for Kyle Shanahan despite playing in a tough division. They pounced on the Vikings and put more pressure on the Rams for the highest wildcard from the West. They get another break with the reeling last place Seahawks before an important interconference game against the Bengals.Remaining schedule:at SEA, at CIN, vs. ATL, at TEN, vs. LOVE, at LARU

7. Minnesota Vikings (5-6), runner-up, NFC North.Falling from the 49ers, the Vikings dropped just one spot as, despite the same record as the winning Falcons and losing Saints, they hold a superior conference record against both teams. They will be trying to put their bingo free space to good use against the Lions in week 13.Remaining schedule:at DET, vs. PIT, at CHI, vs. LAR, at GB, vs. CHIA

Who can come?

8. Altanta Falcons (5-6)

9. Saints of New Orleans(5-6)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

11. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

12. Washington football team (4-6)

13. New York Giants (4-7)

14. Chicago Bears (4-7)

15. Seattle Seahawks (3-7)

The Falcons defeated the Jaguars to beat the Saints, who they defeated earlier on the road. The Eagles lost to the Giants, giving them the same record as the losing Panthers. The Giants’ win allowed them to jump the Bears, who defeated the Lions on Thanksgiving. Washington has a chance to get closer to a wild card and sink Seattle Monday night.

Who’s going out?

16. Detroit Lions (0-10-1)

The Lions found themselves frustratingly losing again in Week 11 after a tie after parting ways in Week 10. That only got worse with their last major loss in the teens against the Bears at home on Thanksgiving.