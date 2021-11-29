I just had to go to the toilet, that’s all | tennis news

Fact of the day. Stefanos Tsitsipas takes twice as long to go to the toilet as Jeff Bezos does to fly into space. Interesting.

This tweet from Andy Murray, featuring a toilet seat emoji followed by a rocket, not only sent tennis Twitter into a spinit after his US Open first-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, garnering 84.4K likes, but also sure that the ATP broke the whip on the amount of time, professional male players can sit on a toilet during a match. Elsewhere at another job, on a completely unrelated topic, it also gave Nick Kyrgios goosebumps. When the umpire told him that getting his own towels was now part of the game, the Aussie replied: Taking a 20 minute break in the bathroom is part of the game? Got to take a sh*t, part of the game.

Toilet breaks aren’t involved in any other sport, but tennis simply doesn’t wash the problem away.

It reached a flash point a few months ago in New York when Tsitsipas took a nearly eight-minute toilet break before the start of the fifth set against Murray, having already taken one for the third. Murray raged on the pitch, complaining about the time the Greek was away. As his mind warmed and his body cooled, the 34-year-old lost the final set 6-4. From accusing him of cheating to saying he’d lost respect for firing satirical shots a day later, Murray had caught Tsitsipas, who admittedly broke the rules and turned the toilet brawl on its head.

Earlier this week, the men’s tennis governing body noted limiting toilet breaks to one per match with a maximum of three minutes (with two extra minutes for changing clothes) from next season, adding that time violations apply if a player is not ready within the allotted time. What has changed? The rules previously allowed players to go to the toilet twice for a reasonable amount of time in best-of-five matches. That term remained a gray area, with players often accused of using lengthy toilet timeouts as a tactical ploy to break their opponent’s momentum and rhythm or rally themselves during crunch moments of a match.

Tsitsipas has been the face of that perception of late, with Alexander Zverev even going so far as to say that the Greek uses the time to read text messages from his father cum coach on his phone tucked into his gear. However, the Greek himself has been on the receiving end of a long toilet break that has changed the dynamics of a match. With Tsitsipas two sets to hold on to against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2021 French Open, the world No. 1 went off the track for quite some time, meandered back across the sand and then ran away cleanly with the match.

Toilet breaks as a tactic are not a new phenomenon in tennis. It’s also a common idea throughout the tour that players largely don’t use the break for what it actually meant: heeding nature’s call.

In most cases it is clear as daylight. More than a decade ago at the 2010 Australian Open, Roger Federer took one from his otherwise untouched toilet tank after a poor first set against Nikolay Davydenko in the quarter-finals. Hampered by the angle of the sun hitting the field, the Swiss hoped to bide its time before it would change position, if only slightly. “You can have two toilet breaks, and I never use them. But I thought I’d only use it once, and if the sun moves even an inch during that time, maybe that’s the point that makes the difference,” he’d said. So it was, Federer won the next three sets.

Murray, who was quick to stir up a stench over the toilet-crazy Tsitsipass, took a long time for the final set of that epic 2012 US Open final. By the way, the young Greek made it a point to remind everyone of that break, could you please look it up and let me know next time?

In 2012, the Briton won the first two tight sets before Novak Djokovic quickly broke through the next two. Then Sir Andy apologized. Although Tsitsipas wasn’t out of the job that long, Murray revealed in a later interview that he used the break to just stand in front of the mirror and talk to himself. Loud. You’re not losing this match, I told myself. You won’t let this one slip. This is your time. I felt a little weird at first, but I felt something in me change, Murray recalled as he won the final set 6-2 for his first Grand Slam title.

The women’s board has been a little more preventive, reducing toilet breaks for all women’s competitions from two to one from 2019 onwards. At the start of the same season, Maria Sharapova was loudly booed by the Melbourne crowd for making them, and Ash Barty, waiting quite a long time to resume play between the second and third sets of their Australian Open clash. When asked about it later, an annoyed Russian shot back: What do you want me to say to that question?

Rafael Nadal was equally disdainful when asked about the timing of his toilet break, just one set in his 2014 third round Wimbledon match against Mikhail Kukushkin. I had to go to the toilet, that’s all, Nadal said. For the record, the Spaniard won the subsequent sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 after losing the first.

Former champion John McEnroe, who was working as a commentator at the time, didn’t believe it. It’s gotten completely out of hand, McEnroe said, according to the New York Times. Usually it is when someone loses a set. It’s rare that you go out when you win.

Slot Ana Ivanovic in that category. Add to that a rare label, because she was actually penalized. At a WTA event in Linz in 2010, Ivanovic requested a toilet break after winning the opening service game of the match. The 1-0 deficit became 1-1 when she returned to court. The rules stated that toilet breaks could only be taken between sets or before the player’s own service game, unless the umpire allows it in exceptional circumstances. Ivanovic thought the nod was given to her, but was wrong. The umpire thus registered four points. Ivanovic won the game despite the penalty and some bad yogurt.

Sometimes it’s legit. Sometimes they really need to pee. Like Denis Shapovalov, who claims to have the smallest bladder in his match against Jannik Sinner at this year’s Australian Open. After he used up his two toilet breaks, the Canadian was refused one more time after the fourth set. “I’m going to piss in my pants! I’m going to piss in a bottle! Shapovalov told the chair umpire. You guys don’t allow players to pee? I don’t understand this rule!”

Somewhere in between these extremes lies a quiet, debate-free toilet break in a tennis match.